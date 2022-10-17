KEON ANNOUNCES SHARES-FOR-DEBT AGREEMENT

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keon Capital Inc. (TSXV: KEON.H) (the “Company”) reports that it has entered into a shares-for-debt settlement agreement pursuant to which it has agreed to issue 121,194 Common shares at $0.20625 per share to settle a Company debt in the amount of $24,996.46 owing to an arm’s length professional services provider (the “Debt Settlement”). The issue price represents an approximate discount of 25% to the Company’s last closing share price of $0.275 per share.



The Debt Settlement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The Company shares issued upon closing of the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory 4-month hold period. There are no finder’s fees or commissions payable in connection with the Debt Settlement transaction.

The Company also announces that Mr. William Murray has resigned as a director of the Company. Keon’s management and board of directors thank Mr. Murray for his contributions to the Company.

