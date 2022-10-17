Submit Release
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces October 2022 Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 8.5 cents per unit for the month of October. The distribution will be payable on November 7, 2022 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2022.

About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2022, our portfolio is comprised of 202 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 35.9 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 12 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.


Information contact:
Kim Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations, RioCan REIT
(416) 646-8326
klee@riocan.com 

