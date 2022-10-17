Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,772 in the last 365 days.

Westport to Issue Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 7, 2022

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX: WPRT / Nasdaq: WPRT) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Monday, November 7 after market close. A conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Time:   10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT)
Dial-in:   1-604-638-5340 or toll-free at 1-800-319-4610
Webcast:   https://investors.wfsinc.com/

Replay Conference Call & Webcast

To access the conference call replay, please dial 1-800-319-6413 (Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-604-638-9010 using the passcode 9432. The telephone replay will be available until November 15th, 2022. The webcast will be archived on Westport’s website and a replay will be available.

About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems is driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. The company is a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels such as natural gas, renewable natural gas, propane, and hydrogen to the global automotive industry. Westport Fuel Systems’ technology delivers the performance and fuel efficiency required by transportation applications and the environmental benefits that address climate change and urban air quality challenges. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with operations in Europe, Asia, North America and South America, the company serves customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation brands. For more information, visit www.wfsinc.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Investor Relations
T: +1 604-718-2046
E: invest@wfsinc.com  

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Westport to Issue Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, November 7, 2022

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.