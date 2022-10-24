There is more to blood, besides the halloween scares
How does blood work? This Children's book has the answers?
Inkuzi isematholeni- the future bull is amongst the calves of today.”WITBANK, MPUMALANGA, SOUTH AFRICA, October 24, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s book author and illustrator Viola Baxter has announced October 28, 2022, as the release date for her inaugural children’s book, All About Our Blood. This is the first book in a planned children’s series aimed at bringing STEM topics into focus for younger children. This first in a series of coming children’s books by new Mom and Author Viola Baxter, All About Our Blood examines the essential life flow of blood through the eyes of a child.
— African Proverb
The narrative character in All About Our Blood is Slindo Pie. This precocious young child has made up her mind that her goal in life is to be a medical scientist who discovers cures for people. She begins by exploring her mother’s old textbooks that she finds around the house. Slindo uses her readings and imagination to tell the story of how blood works to her younger sister Baby Pie and pet cat Candyfloss.
Written on a level that beginning readers can enjoy, All About Our Blood is also written for young toddlers who can learn as they grow. By utilizing the older sister, Slindo, to tell the story to Baby Pie and Candyfloss, Ms. Baxter inventively tells the story of how blood works on two different age levels.
Why Begin With Blood?
As the inaugural book in a children’s series that will explore significant STEM subjects for younger children, Ms. Baxter selected the subject of blood for multiple reasons. In South Africa, her home nation and throughout the African Continent anemia is a significant health issue. Recent data shows that about 2 billion people are anemic worldwide. Current research has revealed that anemia is affecting the youngest cohorts of the population throughout Africa.
Ms. Baxter hope that teaching the youngest about the importance of blood and its functions will lead to a more comprehensive understanding of the pathways to health. All About Our Blood is not a medical journal. It is an engaging children’s story as told through the imagination of child to children.
About the Author
Viola Baxter is a medical scientist in South Africa. Her specialty is as a lab technologist in blood transfusions. She selected the subject of blood for the first volume of her upcoming children’s book series because of her intimate knowledge of the importance and complexities of blood. Fully aware of and concentrating of the anemia crisis in South Africa and throughout the Continent, Ms. Baxter believes that education about blood and general health should begin at the earliest education levels, the beginning reader.
“In South Africa we have people who are anemic and are ignorant of what it all means. I thought a book aimed at starting kids talking about the subject of blood and overall health would help us raise a generation of informed kids and healthy donors in the future, possibly, if not at least a generation that will not need as many blood transfusions cause they will have enough of their own blood to safely undergo medical procedure.”
Along with her commitment to her professions, Viola Baxter became a first-time mother on October 28, 2020 on Amazon, with many distributors to follow shortly. She selected October 28, 2022, as the release date of her inaugural children’s book, All About Our Blood, to honor and celebrate the 2nd Birthday of her daughter.
