Crack Sealing Project Begins This Week in Lycoming and Tioga Counties

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a crack sealing project is set to being this week along several state routes in Lycoming and Tioga Counties.



Starting on Thursday, October 20, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will begin performing crack sealing along the following roadways:



Lycoming County

Route 15 Trout Run / Button Wood area

Interstate 180 / Route 220 Linden / Williamsport / Muncy

Route 220 Pennsdale

Route 2014 (Fourth Street) between Antlers Club Lane and Bowman Field

Route 2014 (Third Street) between the Golden Strip and Lycoming Mall Road

Route 2016 (High Street) between Lycoming Creek Road and Hepburn Street

Route 2023 (Market Street) between the Market Street bridge and Grampian

Boulevard.

Tioga County

Route 14 between Roaring Branch and Canton

Route 15 between Liberty and Sebring exits

Route 15 between Canoe Camp and the New York state line

Route 287 between Oregon Hill Road and Antrim



Work will be performed during daylight and overnight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect a moving operation with lane restrictions on four lane roadways or single lane conditions with flagging on two lane roadways.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.



Kriger Construction, is the primary contractor for this $772,600 crack sealing project. Work on this project is expected to be completed by early December of 2022.



Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

