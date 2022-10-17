Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,755 in the last 365 days.

Crack Sealing Project Begins This Week in Lycoming and Tioga Counties

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a crack sealing project is set to being this week along several state routes in Lycoming and Tioga Counties.

Starting on Thursday, October 20, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will begin performing crack sealing along the following roadways:

Lycoming County

  • Route 15                                 Trout Run / Button Wood area
  • Interstate 180 / Route 220      Linden / Williamsport / Muncy
  • Route 220                               Pennsdale
  • Route 2014 (Fourth Street)    between Antlers Club Lane and Bowman Field
  • Route 2014 (Third Street)       between the Golden Strip and Lycoming Mall Road
  • Route 2016 (High Street)       between Lycoming Creek Road and Hepburn Street
  • Route 2023 (Market Street)    between the Market Street bridge and Grampian

Boulevard.

Tioga County

  • Route 14                                 between Roaring Branch and Canton
  • Route 15                                 between Liberty and Sebring exits
  • Route 15                                 between Canoe Camp and the New York state line
  • Route 287                               between Oregon Hill Road and Antrim

Work will be performed during daylight and overnight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect a moving operation with lane restrictions on four lane roadways or single lane conditions with flagging on two lane roadways.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, is the primary contractor for this $772,600 crack sealing project. Work on this project is expected to be completed by early December of 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

 

###


You just read:

Crack Sealing Project Begins This Week in Lycoming and Tioga Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.