Jury finds Beloit Man Guilty of Human Trafficking and Four Other Offenses

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) today announced that Ieem Currie, 41, of Beloit, Wis., was found guilty of Human Trafficking, Neglect of a Child, Keeping a Place of Prostitution, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine Near a School, all repeat offenses, by a jury in Rock County on October 11, 2022.

“Those who commit the detestable crime of human trafficking must be held accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone who contributed to getting justice in this case.”

The evidence presented at trial established that Mr. Currie exploited vulnerable young women with shelter and drugs and ran a prostitution ring at his home. Evidence also showed that Mr. Curry exposed his child to drug and prostitution activities at his residence.

This case was investigated by the Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation, the Beloit Police Department and assisted by the Town of Beloit Police Department, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, and Project Respect. This case was prosecuted by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.

Mr. Currie faces a combined maximum penalty of 75 years in prison. His sentencing in scheduled for February 10, 2023.