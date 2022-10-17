Submit Release
Hispanic Leaders Endorse Nathan Hochman for Top Law Enforcement Job in California to Stop Rising Violent Crime

Nathan Hochman is making an effort to reach Latinos across California and listen to our concerns about out-of-control crime and drugs in our neighborhoods.”
— Mario Rodriguez
SANTA ANA, CA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hispanic 100, an organization committed to assisting the Hispanic community, and developing and implementing policy to strategically resolve issues critical to our community, endorsed Nathan Hochman for Attorney General of California for the upcoming November 8th elections.

“Nathan Hochman is making an effort to reach Latinos across California and listen to our concerns about out-of-control crime and drugs in our neighborhoods. Nathan is the only candidate for Attorney General with law enforcement experience. His experience as a federal prosecutor makes him the ideal candidate to protect our neighborhoods from violent crime and dangerous drugs,” said Mario Rodriguez, Chairman of Hispanic 100.

“We support our Latino youth and mentor them to achieve the American dream,” said Julio Gudino, Hispanic 100 board member. “Our community not only needs to feel safe, but actually be safe in order to achieve their goals. We have too much violent crime in our state and we need a leader who will fight to protect us.”

Responding to the Hispanic 100 endorsement, Nathan Hochman said, “I am honored by the support of Hispanic 100. I continue to speak with Hispanic leaders about their concerns of rising crime. The Latino community is vital to our state, and like all our communities, deserve to be safe in their homes, neighborhoods and schools. I will work to prevent crime, end the opioid epidemic and tackle homelessness. Sadly, my opponent supports the soft-on-crime policies of George Gascon and cares more about violent criminals than he does about the victims. I will fight for the safety of our communities.”

The Hispanic 100 organization is established to develop and promote leadership from within and from the Hispanic community and to advance free enterprise principles through advocacy and educational activities that impact the Hispanic population as it relates to the overall social and economic good.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.