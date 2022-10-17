Senator Collett Announces $500,000 Grant to Bring Miracle League Field to Horsham

Horsham, Pa − October 17, 2022 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) attended Miracle Field of Horsham’s “Diamond Night” fundraiser on Saturday night and presented the organization with a ceremonial check in the amount of $500,000 toward the development of land at Deep Meadow Park and the construction of a rubberized turf “Miracle League” field with accessible bullpens and other innovative features that accommodate wheelchairs and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries.

“Bringing a state-of-the-art Miracle League field to Horsham will send a loud and clear message to local individuals with disabilities and the people who love and care for them,” said Senator Collett. “It will say ‘we see you,’ ‘you matter’ and ‘you are welcome here.’ I am glad I was able to work with Governor Wolf to secure funding from the state for such a worthy project, and I can’t wait to witness the joy it brings to the people of the 12th District and beyond.”

According to Horsham Township Manager William Walker: “The $500,000 grant, combined with the $250,000 raised by Miracle Field of Horsham to date, puts us in a position to start work.”

Miracle Field of Horsham Board President William Slaymaker added: “Shortly after starting the project in the spring of 2021, I got a flyer in the mail from Senator Collett. I called Senator Collett’s office the next day, and within a week, I had marching orders on what all I needed to do to make this dream a reality. I’m overwhelmed with the support this project has received from her and all of our local legislators.”

The Miracle League is a national nonprofit with over 300 local affiliates across North America whose mission is to bring the joy of baseball/softball to individuals with mental and physical disabilities.

You can find photos from the event here.