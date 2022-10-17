Senate Approves Bill to Assist Residents in Need of Accessible Housing

Trenton – Today the Senate approved legislation sponsored by Senator Brian Stack and Senator Andrew Zwicker that would assist residents with limited mobility who are in need of accessible housing.

“Residents with limited mobility already struggle to find adequate housing that fits their needs, with accessible housing often being hard to come by,” said Senator Stack (D-Hudson). “By giving priority to senior citizens and residents with certain disabilities to move to a dwelling located on a lower floor, we can ease the stress that comes with moving and better ensure their safety.”

The bill, S-183, would require owners of a multiple dwelling residential building that is three floors or more to provide priority status for senior citizens and residents with certain disabilities to move to a unit on a lower floor with the same number of bedrooms. If the qualifying residents deny the option to move, non-qualifying residents seeking a dwelling on a lower floor will have the opportunity to do so.

“For senior citizens and residents with disabilities that hinder their mobility, living on a lower floor is essential to making their lives a little easier, as elevators can be unreliable and stairs can be difficult to climb,” said Senator Zwicker (D-Middlesex/Mercer/Somerset/Hunterdon). “This bill would be an important step to enhance the quality of life for our residents with additional needs.”

The bill was approved by the Senate by a vote of 35-0.