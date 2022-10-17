Singleton, Zwicker Resolution to Establish ‘National Apprenticeship Week in New Jersey’ Passes Senate

Trenton – In recognition of the positive impact of apprenticeship programs in the State, the Senate today advanced a resolution sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton and Senator Andrew Zwicker which would designate the second week of November of each year as “National Apprenticeship Week in New Jersey.”

“Apprenticeship programs are critically important in the development of a competitive and highly trained workforce,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “By declaring the second week of November as ‘National Apprenticeship Week’ we recognize the benefits of these industry-driven training programs and will hopefully encourage others to consider apprenticing as they embark on their career paths.”

The completion of an apprenticeship program results in an industry-driven, nationally recognized credential that certifies occupational proficiency. Apprenticeship programs combine related technical instruction with structured on-the-job learning experiences. These programs develop a highly skilled workforce that possesses the ability to respond immediately to changing economic and business needs.

“Apprenticeships provide a path towards a well-trained, high-quality career in a variety of jobs, including those in advanced manufacturing and carbon-free energy. As someone who has helped create the first-of-its-kind in the US registered apprenticeship program in fusion energy, I understand how important it is to highlight the hard work of New Jersey’s apprentices and the coordinators that support them as we establish “National Apprenticeship Week.”

The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 37-0.