Natural Vybez’s Debut Poetic Rock Album Released on Digital Platforms – Out Now
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Reset encompasses eclectic sounds spanning multiple musical genres, with the overriding theme of consciousness, and raising the intellectual bar to a higher frequency. The album was inspired by the impact of lockdowns, changes in lifestyle and the need for intelligent conversation in a musical panorama.
This is an album that originally began as magnificent poetical works beautifully crafted by Natural Vybez and metamorphosised into an epic soundscape of intellectual, socio-political commentary offering a powerful riposte to the zeitgeist of fear and unquestioning conformity.
An album of oceanic vastness, embroidered by the fusion of rock, reggae, funk, jazz and blues into a sonic landscape of beauty, courtesy of the production values of Mesh Music UK, with all lyrics written by Natural Vybez.
The end result is poetry which is transformed into an epic soundscape of intellectual, socio-political commentary offering a powerful riposte to the zeitgeist of fear and unquestioning conformity.
Natural Vybez said, “The Great Reset is a very poignant album for me. The first 8 tracks showcase a lion-esque roar of frustration and disapproval against various negative developments in our external that require a 'Great Reset', in terms of harnessing our collective power to refuse to unquestionably accept our loss of freedom and right to express dissent. The next 8 tracks express the internal warfare affecting us at a subconscious level, as the growing climate of fear threatens to destabilise our mental health and wellbeing world, thereby necessitating a "Great Reset" to reclaim control over our minds. I really hope that you enjoy the album!”
If you are attuned to learning and love a thought provoking, creative listening experience, then this is an album to appreciate.
To purchase:
Apple Music: https://geni.us/NaturalVybez-Apple
Spotify: https://geni.us/NaturalVybez-Spotify
Natural Vybez’s Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086198157911
Press inquiries:
Billy James
