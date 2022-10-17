Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,836 in the last 365 days.

Natural Vybez’s Debut Poetic Rock Album Released on Digital Platforms – Out Now

Natural Vybez - The Great Reset Cover

Natural Vybez - The Great Reset

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Reset encompasses eclectic sounds spanning multiple musical genres, with the overriding theme of consciousness, and raising the intellectual bar to a higher frequency. The album was inspired by the impact of lockdowns, changes in lifestyle and the need for intelligent conversation in a musical panorama.

This is an album that originally began as magnificent poetical works beautifully crafted by Natural Vybez and metamorphosised into an epic soundscape of intellectual, socio-political commentary offering a powerful riposte to the zeitgeist of fear and unquestioning conformity.

An album of oceanic vastness, embroidered by the fusion of rock, reggae, funk, jazz and blues into a sonic landscape of beauty, courtesy of the production values of Mesh Music UK, with all lyrics written by Natural Vybez.

The end result is poetry which is transformed into an epic soundscape of intellectual, socio-political commentary offering a powerful riposte to the zeitgeist of fear and unquestioning conformity.

Natural Vybez said, “The Great Reset is a very poignant album for me. The first 8 tracks showcase a lion-esque roar of frustration and disapproval against various negative developments in our external that require a 'Great Reset', in terms of harnessing our collective power to refuse to unquestionably accept our loss of freedom and right to express dissent. The next 8 tracks express the internal warfare affecting us at a subconscious level, as the growing climate of fear threatens to destabilise our mental health and wellbeing world, thereby necessitating a "Great Reset" to reclaim control over our minds. I really hope that you enjoy the album!”

If you are attuned to learning and love a thought provoking, creative listening experience, then this is an album to appreciate.

To purchase:
Apple Music: https://geni.us/NaturalVybez-Apple
Spotify: https://geni.us/NaturalVybez-Spotify

Natural Vybez’s Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086198157911

Press inquiries:

Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

You just read:

Natural Vybez’s Debut Poetic Rock Album Released on Digital Platforms – Out Now

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.