A Field of Honor® Flag Memorial Event for Veterans Day is Coming to Crossville, TN

The Field of Honor® is a moving display of 500 American flags honoring our Veterans and providing an awe-inspiring panorama of patriotism.

We don't know them all but we owe them all.” — Unknown

CROSSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --November 6 – 12, 2022Garrison Park542 4th Street, Crossville, TN 38555Walk among the rows of flags knowing that each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor our veterans or personnel from any line of service, including canine and cavalry, who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.This will be the first Field of Honordisplay in our community and is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember our heroes who have served and sacrificed.This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or giving to this patriotic cause.Funds raised will be donated to Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council (CCVAC) and the Stephens Center for healthy families and other nonprofits in our community.Benefiting Charities:Stephens CenterCumberland County Veterans Assistance Council(CCVAC)Hosted By:Local Organizing Committee:Project Chair: Jean SmithCo-Project Chair: Mary VesperFundraiser Chair: Dan SmithPublic Relations Chair: Ginger WadeVolunteer Chair: Anna HolmesField Coordinator Chair: Tim WitheriteProgram Chair: Jean SmithA program of the Colonial Flag Foundation