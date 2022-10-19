A Field of Honor® Flag Memorial Event for Veterans Day is Coming to Crossville, TN
The Field of Honor® is a moving display of 500 American flags honoring our Veterans and providing an awe-inspiring panorama of patriotism.
We don't know them all but we owe them all."
— Unknown
November 6 – 12, 2022
Garrison Park
542 4th Street, Crossville, TN 38555
Walk among the rows of flags knowing that each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor our veterans or personnel from any line of service, including canine and cavalry, who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.
This will be the first Field of Honor® display in our community and is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember our heroes who have served and sacrificed.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or giving to this patriotic cause.
Funds raised will be donated to Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council (CCVAC) and the Stephens Center for healthy families and other nonprofits in our community.
Benefiting Charities:
Stephens Center
Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council
(CCVAC)
Hosted By:
Exchange Club of Lake Tansi
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Jean Smith
Co-Project Chair: Mary Vesper
Fundraiser Chair: Dan Smith
Public Relations Chair: Ginger Wade
Volunteer Chair: Anna Holmes
Field Coordinator Chair: Tim Witherite
Program Chair: Jean Smith
A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation
Mary Vesper
Exchange Club of Lake Tansi
+1 325-227-0639
