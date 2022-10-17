Docket Number: FDA-2020-D-1298 Issued by: Guidance Issuing Office Oncology Center of Excellence Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

The purpose of this guidance is to assist sponsors in the clinical development of drugs and biological products for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Specifically, this guidance addresses FDA’s current thinking regarding the overall development program and clinical trial designs for the development of drugs to support an indication of treatment of AML, including indications limited to an individual phase of treatment (e.g., maintenance, transplantation preparative regimen, etc.).

The contents of this document do not have the force and effect of law and are not meant to bind the public in any way, unless specifically incorporated into a contract. This document is intended only to provide clarity to the public regarding existing requirements under the law. FDA guidance documents, including this guidance, should be viewed only as recommendations, unless specific regulatory or statutory requirements are cited. The use of the word should in Agency guidance means that something is suggested or recommended, but not required.