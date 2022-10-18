“EVERYTHING is a F*cking STORY” a #1 Amazon Hot New Release
Author of The Habit Factor® completes personal development 'trilogy'
Older behavior models are confusing, Grunburg explained. The 3 Circles of Behavior Echo-System is a new model that shows human behavior as it actually unfolds – in an echo-system.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equilibrium Enterprises, Inc., is proud to announce that "EVERYTHING is a F*cking STORY," part of Martin Grunburg's personal mastery trilogy which includes The Habit Factor® and The Pressure Paradox™, a recent Amazon Hot New Release, #1 in the Psychology, Education & Training category.
— Martin Grunburg
Grunburg, widely regarded as the "father of the modern habit-tracking movement," is a renowned innovator in the behavior-change arena who released the world's first habits-to-goals tracking app in 2009.
In EVERYTHING, Grunburg outlines how humans think predominantly in terms of stories, carrying stories with us that – intentionally or not – fuel and direct our lives.
"Your stories are at the heart of your life experience," Grunburg explained. "We tell ourselves stories habitually – for days, weeks, months, years, perhaps even decades – that either move us closer to our goals and ideals or, tragically, push them further away."
For example, consider the entrepreneur whose goal was to grow their company’s revenue. Yet, they struggled for years, unaware of the subconscious, incongruent narrative telling them company growth would compromise time with their kids.
However, we have the power to correct and redirect our stories – and our lives.
EVERYTHING is a F*cking STORY presents an innovative and paradigm-shifting behavior model that anyone can use immediately to change their stories and help foster new, positive habits that redirect their lives.
After presenting ideas from all three books recently at USC to a room full of “engineers, neuroscience majors, actors, and Olympians,” Grunburg noticed a fascinating awareness shift.
“A young lady wanted to chat after the presentation,” Grunburg shared. “She told me, ‘Just last week, a guy told me that I had to drop all my stories!’ She appeared to carry a bit of angst, as most 20-somethings do. As we neared the end of our chat, she made a pronouncement: ‘It's all meaningless anyway.’
“I tilted my head to the right a bit; she mirrored me with a head tilt of her own. After about two seconds, she said, ‘[OMG] That's a story, isn't it!?’”
EVERYTHING’S new behavior model is called the “3 Circles of Behavior Echo-System.” STORY is at the model’s core and beautifully articulates how human thoughts and behaviors echo and reverberate.
"Older behavior models are confusing and represent human behavior in a linear fashion," Grunburg explained. "The 3 Circles of Behavior Echo-System is a new model that shows human behavior as it actually unfolds – in an echo-system."
Grunburg says our behaviors echo and reverberate. “There’s a reason we say things like, ‘I like the vibe here,’ or ‘that really resonated with me.’ Environments, thoughts, and certainly our behaviors echo and reverberate, influencing each other.”
The 3 Circles of Behavior Echo-System model has already impacted behavior-change and coaching circles worldwide.
Dr. Peter Chee, founder of ITD World, one of Asia’s largest executive coaching and training firms, shared, "Grunburg's 3 Circles behavior model is paradigm-shifting – it's helped to transform our executive coaching. Because of EVERYTHING, we teach, coach, and train: Change your story, change your habits, change your life."
Cognitive scientist Mark Turner put it this way: “STORY is our chief means of looking into the future, of predicting, of planning, and of explaining."
In EVERYTHING is a F*cking Story, Grunburg prescribes a clear path – a solution – for those who remain stuck, unable to reach their goals.
“Our stories establish our life's parameters – its boundaries – WHO we are and WHAT we're able to become and accomplish in our lifetime,” Grunburg explained. “With this new behavior model, you can take back control.”
EVERYTHING is a F*cking STORY features a Foreword written by PGA Championship coach Rick Sessinghaus. Rick, who holds a doctorate in applied sports psychology, coaches some of the world’s top golfers. He’s been an advocate of Grunburg’s ideas on habit development for nearly a decade. “In The Habit Factor®, Martin presented a methodology unlike anything I’d studied before,” Sessinghaus said. “It’s helped to bridge the gap between where my athletes’ performance was and where they want it to go.”
Martin Grunburg is an award-winning author and entrepreneur and a founding partner of multiple IT companies. He's been nominated twice for the Entrepreneur of the Year award and has twice led his team to win the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics.
