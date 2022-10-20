Unique Cruelty-Free, Organic Faux Fur Blankets, Hats, & More
EINPresswire.com/ -- Anifurry created unique cruelty-free, organic faux fur blankets, hats, & more. Anifurry created a reputation for providing sustainable and environmentally-conscious alternatives to beat the cold with added elegance. Not only limited to blankets anymore, but they have expanded their range and launched a couple of exciting products of faux fur hoods, pillow cover and area rug.
19th October 2022 — Anifurry has been serving its customers for over 20 years with its superior faux fur blankets that aren't only comfortable but also add a touch of chicness and sophistication in almost every room.
Taking into consideration the increasing demand for faux fur, and after multiple experiments, Anifurry has launched more offerings. A complete product line of faux fur hoods has been released along with stylish faux fur hats to meet the ever-changing needs of customers and the home textile market.
After all, the home textile industry and millions of leading brands nowadays are on the lookout for sustainable, cruelty-free, and more environmentally-conscious fabric that mimics real animal fur (mink, fox, wolf, bear – to name a few).
The brand's utmost priority is customer satisfaction and superior quality, which is why they never join or sew two or more smaller faux fur pieces to produce one larger blanket or throws. Instead, their products are made from a single piece, giving the ultimate experience.
Undeniably, faux fur is the new name of responsibility and luxury that's made up of artificial fur scientifically engineered with a blend of polyester and acrylic fibers, allowing users to experience the look and feel of real animal fur without any fear, thoughts, or stress.
Apart from appearance and touch, Anifurry's quality faux fur reigns supreme because their products feature long + short pile faux fur. Basically, the 2, 3, or 4-inch long, outer layer – aka guard hairs – protects against abrasion and moisture while raising aesthetic appeal. On the other hand, the short pile faux fur is referred to as underfur and features 1 to 2-inch long soft and dense hair that lies under guard hairs. These hairs are densely woven, leading to a soft yet thick layer.
Thanks to these multi-layer properties, Anifurry provides exceptional synthetic fur in various colors, textures, prints, and sizes that are processed, dyed, and cut to create snuggly blankets that last over a decade with proper care.
The company understands that the appeal of fur is like none other; the intricate patterns and the softness is beyond impressive. However, many cannot utilize their purchases to their full potential as they realize that animals are harmed in manufacturing. Keeping this in mind, Anifurry provides animal-inspired faux fur that is just like the real thing. Users can now snuggle in their comfy blankets without guilt.
Currently, the brand has launched exciting, colorful, elegant faux fur hats and a complete product line dedicated to simulation animal hairs.
Their faux fur hats are the perfect accessories to keep warm during chilly nights while making a statement.
About The Company
Anifurry is the advocator of sustainability, but that doesn't mean they compromise on quality, comfort, or warmth. They make faux fur so real, allowing people to enjoy cruelty-free, animal-inspired blankets, hoods, and so much more.
