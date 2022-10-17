Assistant Secretary Toloui’s Travel to Iowa

Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui will travel October 18-20 to Des Moines, Iowa, to participate in the 2022 Borlaug Dialogue of the World Food Prize Foundation. He will discuss the U.S. role – both U.S. farmers and the Department of State – in strengthening global food security, resilience to climate change and advancing U.S. leadership in agricultural innovation and technological development, including deployment of cutting-edge biotechnical knowhow and solutions.

On October 18, Assistant Secretary Toloui will speak to U.S. Department of Agriculture Borlaug Fellows and participate in the Borlaug Dialogue Opening Ceremony. He will then participate in a roundtable discussion on the “Triple C’s” of COVID-19, Conflict, and Climate and their effects on world food systems.

On October 19, the Assistant Secretary will visit Corteva Agriscience and tour its Johnston, Iowa, facility. He will then speak with the Greater Des Moines Partnership and meet with Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie on local government’s role in sustainability. Assistant Secretary Toloui will attend the Iowa India Summit.

On October 20, Assistant Secretary Toloui will co-host a climate-smart agriculture event with Special Envoy for Global Food Security Dr. Cary Fowler before meeting with industry leaders. He will also visit Drake University to discuss Department of State opportunities before concluding his visit to Iowa with his participation at the Borlaug Laureate Award Ceremony. For further information, please contact Benjamin Roode at roodeBR@state.gov.