Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Six Month And Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Six Month Net Sales of $232.6 million
Six Month Net Income of $0.5 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q.E.P. CO., INC. (OTCQX: QEPC) (the “Company” or “QEP”) today reported its consolidated results of operations for the first six months and second quarter of its fiscal year 2023, which ended on August 31, 2022.

QEP reported net sales of $232.6 million for the six months ended August 31, 2022, an increase of $5.3 million or 2.3% from the $227.3 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2022. The Company reported net sales of $115.5 million for the quarter ended August 31, 2022, an increase of $2.6 million or 2.4% from the $112.9 million reported in the same period of fiscal 2022. The increase in net sales for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the prior year reflects year-over-year price increases that were implemented to mitigate the impact of inflationary pressures. These price increases were partially offset by lower sales volume and the currency translation impact of the stronger U.S. Dollar during the current period.

Lewis Gould, Executive Chairman, commented on the Company’s results, “While the inflationary pressures and volatile global supply chain that adversely impacted our financial results during the first half of the year are showing some signs of abating, economic conditions remain challenging. As the operating environment continues to evolve, our team of dedicated employees remains committed to implementing our strategic plan, which includes channel and product expansion, distribution facilities consolidation and investment in core product categories.”

The Company’s gross profit for the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $60.1 million compared to $62.3 million in the corresponding fiscal 2022 period, a decrease of $2.2 million or 3.5%. Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $29.2 million, representing a decrease of $1.8 million or 5.7%, from $31.0 million in the corresponding fiscal 2022 period. The Company’s gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal year 2023 was 25.8% and 25.3%, respectively, which decreased from 27.4% and 27.5% in the corresponding prior fiscal year periods, respectively. The decrease in gross margin as a percentage of net sales was due to inbound freight and other product cost increases that have not been fully recovered through customer price increases and other cost reduction initiatives implemented during the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Operating expenses for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $58.5 million and $29.4 million, respectively, or 25.1% and 25.4% of net sales in those periods, compared to $54.7 million and $27.4 million, respectively, or 24.1% and 24.3% of net sales in the comparable fiscal 2022 periods. The increase in operating expenses was due to higher outbound freight costs directly related to higher fuel costs. Additionally, the Company had higher personnel and marketing costs as it continues to reinvest in sales support infrastructure, including marketing displays and samples, to support the recent launch of certain flooring product lines.     

The higher interest expense during the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year was due to an increase in borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities and higher interest rates during the current period.

The provision for income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes was 28.0% for the first six months and second quarter for both fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022.

Net income and net loss for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $0.5 million and minus $0.5 million, respectively, or $0.14 and minus $0.15, respectively, per diluted share. For the comparable periods of fiscal 2022, net income was $5.0 million and $2.4 million, respectively, or $1.50 and $0.71, respectively, per diluted share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.6 million and $0.8 million, respectively, as compared to $9.7 million and $4.7 million for the first six months and second quarter of fiscal 2022, respectively.

             
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    August 31,
2022		   August 31,
2021		   August 31,
2022		   August 31,
2021
                 
Net income (loss) $ (513 )   $ 2,380   $ 475   $ 5,019
                 
Add: Interest expense, net   589       306     965     633
  Provision (benefit) for income taxes   (199 )     926     185     1,951
  Depreciation and amortization   935       1,050     1,927     2,132
EBITDA $ 812     $ 4,662   $ 3,552   $ 9,735
                 

Cash used in operating activities during the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $14.7 million as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $1.7 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022, principally reflecting the payment to suppliers that previously funded the increase in inventory and lower operating income in the current period. During the first six months of fiscal 2023, borrowings under the Company’s lines of credit were used to fund operating activities and capital expenditures. In the prior fiscal year period, cash provided by operations was used primarily to fund capital expenditures and increase cash balances.

Working capital as of August 31, 2022 was $52.6 million compared to $55.0 million at the end of fiscal 2022. Aggregate debt, net of available cash balances at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, was $49.1 million or 63.1% of equity, an increase of $15.7 million compared to $33.4 million or 42.0% of equity at the end of fiscal 2022.

Conference Call Information

The Company will be hosting the following conference call to discuss its financial results and answer questions.

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in Numbers: 800-274-8461 (US or Canada)
  +1-203-518-9843 (International)
Confirmation ID: QEP2Q
   
Replay: 800-654-1563 (Toll Free)
  862-902-0129 (Toll)
  Access Code: 10140315

About QEP

Founded in 1979, Q.E.P. Co., Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of a broad range of best-in-class flooring and installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. QEP offers a comprehensive line of specialty installation tools, adhesives, and underlayment as well as a complete line of hardwood, luxury vinyl, and modular carpet tile. QEP sells its products throughout the world to home improvement retail centers, professional specialty distribution outlets, and flooring dealers under brand names including QEP®, LASH®, ROBERTS®, Vitrex®, Brutus®, PRCI®, Plasplugs®, Tomecanic®, Premix-Marbletite® (PMM), Apple Creek®, Homelux®, Capitol® and XPS Foam™. Brand names featured under QEP’s Harris Flooring Group® include Harris®, Kraus® and Naturally Aged Flooring™.

QEP is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with offices in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Please visit our website at www.qepcorporate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's shifting of its focus to new challenges presented by (i) scarcity and rising cost of raw materials and transcontinental freight, (ii) shifts in global sourcing patterns; and (iii) general inflationary pressures, economic conditions, sales growth, price increases, maintaining and improving profitability, product development and marketing, operating expenses, cost savings, acquisition integration, operational synergy realization, global sourcing, political uncertainty, cash flow, debt and currency exchange rates. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may also be adversely affected by general market factors, competitive product development, product availability, federal and state regulations and legislation, manufacturing issues that may arise, patent positions and litigation, among other factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Q.E.P. Co., Inc.
Enos Brown
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
561-994-5550

-Financial Information Follows-


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
               
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  August 31,   August 31,   August 31,   August 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
               
Net sales $ 115,519     $ 112,865     $ 232,602     $ 227,269  
Cost of goods sold   86,280       81,850       172,485       164,941  
Gross profit   29,239       31,015       60,117       62,328  
               
Operating expenses:              
Shipping   13,565       12,592       27,183       25,213  
General and administrative   7,589       7,911       15,156       15,043  
Selling and marketing   8,169       7,073       16,273       14,801  
Other (income) expense, net   39       (173 )     (120 )     (332 )
Total operating expenses   29,362       27,403       58,492       54,725  
               
Operating income (loss)   (123 )     3,612       1,625       7,603  
               
Interest expense, net   (589 )     (306 )     (965 )     (633 )
               
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   (712 )     3,306       660       6,970  
               
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   (199 )     926       185       1,951  
               
Net income (loss) $ (513 )   $ 2,380     $ 475     $ 5,019  
               
Earnings (loss) per share:              
Basic $ (0.15 )   $ 0.71     $ 0.14     $ 1.50  
Diluted $ (0.15 )   $ 0.71     $ 0.14     $ 1.50  
               
               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic   3,338       3,335       3,340       3,335  
Diluted   3,338       3,346       3,349       3,346  
               


Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
               
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  August 31,   August 31,   August 31,   August 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
               
Net income (loss) $ (513 )   $ 2,380     $ 475     $ 5,019  
               
Unrealized currency translation adjustments   (1,191 )     (543 )     (1,989 )     (669 )
               
Comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,704 )   $ 1,837     $ (1,514 )   $ 4,350  
               


         
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(In thousands, except par values)  
         
  August 31,
2022		   February 28,
2022		  
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)  
         
ASSETS        
Cash $ 6,165     $ 3,203    
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $748 and $807 at August 31, 2022 and February 28, 2022, respectively   55,608       55,990    
Inventories, net   97,690       98,087    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   4,951       3,711    
Prepaid income taxes   1,107       -    
Current assets   165,521       160,991    
         
Property and equipment, net   11,659       10,529    
Right of use operating lease assets   26,761       15,485    
Deferred income taxes, net   3,577       3,578    
Intangibles, net   8,719       10,233    
Goodwill   2,101       2,390    
Other assets   5,127       3,150    
Total Assets $ 223,465     $ 206,356    
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
Trade accounts payable $ 39,347     $ 47,715    
Accrued liabilities   20,135       24,919    
Current operating lease liabilities   4,644       4,942    
Income taxes payable   -       634    
Lines of credit   46,117       26,449    
Current maturities of debt   2,668       1,321    
Current liabilities   112,911       105,980    
         
Long term debt   6,463       8,797    
Non-current operating lease liabilities   23,768       11,643    
Other long term liabilities   2,528       534    
Total Liabilities   145,670       126,954    
         
Preferred stock, 2,500 shares authorized, $1.00 par value; 0 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2022 and February 28, 2022, respectively   -       -    
Common stock, 20,000 shares authorized, $.001 par value; 4,005 shares issued: 3,303 and 3,307 shares outstanding at August 31, 2022 and February 28, 2022, respectively   4       4    
Additional paid-in capital   11,449       11,449    
Retained earnings   81,743       81,268    
Treasury stock, 702 and 698 shares held at cost at August 31, 2022        
and February 28, 2022, respectively   (9,217 )     (9,124 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (6,184 )     (4,195 )  
Shareholders' Equity   77,795       79,402    
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 223,465     $ 206,356    
         


         
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(In thousands)  
(Unaudited)  
         
  For the Six Months Ended  
  August 31,
2022		   August 31,
2021		  
         
Operating activities:        
Net income $ 475     $ 5,019    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
(Gain) loss on sale of property   135       (59 )  
Depreciation and amortization   1,927       2,132    
Other non-cash adjustments   (171 )     (106 )  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:        
Accounts receivable   (1,245 )     (1,095 )  
Inventories   (2,215 )     (10,552 )  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   2,580       3,856    
Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (16,137 )     2,488    
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (14,651 )     1,683    
         
Investing activities:        
Capital expenditures   (2,519 )     (603 )  
Proceeds from sale of property   49       264    
Net cash used in investing activities   (2,470 )     (339 )  
         
Financing activities:        
Net borrowings under lines of credit   21,286       391    
Net repayments of term loan facilities   (720 )     (102 )  
Purchase of treasury stock   (153 )     (60 )  
Principal payments on finance leases   (56 )     (55 )  
Dividends paid   -       (165 )  
Net cash provided by financing activities   20,357       9    
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (274 )     (119 )  
         
Net increase in cash   2,962       1,234    
Cash at beginning of period   3,203       10,905    
Cash at end of period $ 6,165     $ 12,139    
         



                                       
Q.E.P. CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
 		 
(In thousands, except shares data)
  
                                       
                              Accumulated        
                      Other    Total  
  Preferred Stock   Common Stock   Paid-in   Retained   Treasury   Comprehensive    Shareholders'  
  Shares   Amount   Shares   Amount Capital   Earnings   Stock   Income    Equity  
                                       
Balance at February 28, 2021 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,251   $ 71,785     $ (9,082 ) $ (3,030 )   $ 70,928    
                                       
Net income                       9,648                 9,648    
Unrealized currency translation adjustments                               (1,165
 )     (1,165 )  
Purchase of treasury stock                           (42
 )         (42 )  
Stock-based compensation expense                   198                   198    
Dividends paid                       (165 )               (165 )  
Balance at February 28, 2022 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,449   $ 81,268     $ (9,124 ) $ (4,195 )   $ 79,402    
                                       
Net income                       475                 475    
Unrealized currency translation adjustments                               (1,989
 )     (1,989 )  
Purchase of treasury stock                           (93
 )         (93 )  
Balance at August 31, 2022 -   $ -   4,005,370   $ 4   $ 11,449   $ 81,743     $ (9,217
 ) $ (6,184
 )   $ 77,795    
                                       

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


