Cintas Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Cintas Corporation CTAS announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Hansen, and Vice President – Treasurer and Investor Relations, Paul Adler, will participate in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York City on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Cintas management will participate in a fireside chat and will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact a J.P. Morgan sales representative.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005826/en/