Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,641 in the last 365 days.

Cintas Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Cintas Corporation CTAS announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Hansen, and Vice President – Treasurer and Investor Relations, Paul Adler, will participate in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference in New York City on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Cintas management will participate in a fireside chat and will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact a J.P. Morgan sales representative.

Cintas

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005826/en/

You just read:

Cintas Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.