Vanessa Nieto Introduces 'Great Stories for Little Giants'

Each biblical story is narrated in a simple language, contains a reflection that strengthens the dialogue between parents and children, and reinforces each teaching with a small prayer.
Readers get to share quality family time while learning and enjoying together what God has taught us.”BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s book author Vanessa Nieto has re-energized 25 bible stories with modern day language and illustrations that has created an environment for parents and their children to more easily discuss the positive impact that young boys can make, based on the example of these Bible heroes as depicted in "Great Stories for Little Giants" available in English and Spanish.
This book's stories focus on lives of the "giants" of faith. Its practical teachings help children discover within themselves the qualities, gifts, and talents God placed in them so that they can make a difference in their world.
“We wanted to add visual elements to 25 of our favorite Bible readings, and did just that with the introduction of ‘Great Stories for Little Giants,’” said Nieto, Ph.D. and author. “Readers get to share quality family time while learning and enjoying together what God has taught us.”
This first of four total books in the series, now available for purchase online at amazon.com, elevates the stories of young boys, but a collection of Bible stories about 25 young girls will also launch just in time for Christmas.
Nieto graduated with a Ph.D. in computer science and is a professor of systems engineering. She travels the world as a lecturer and missionary and has received several international awards for her scientific articles published in high-impact journals. Her greatest passion is writing about God's infinite love and sharing it with children, which has led her to volunteer for years with children in Nepal and Colombia.
