The True Story of a Chinese Labor Camp Survivor

Forced to endure a nightmare where life was far worse than death.

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escaping the nightmare, a powerful new memoir from Palmetto Publishing, is the compelling story of Peter Tang, who suffered for fifteen years in a Chinese forced labor camp, experiencing denunciation, terror, and physical labor so intense that many of his fellow inmates sought escape through suicide.

After graduating university as an engineer, young Peter Tang was inexplicably assigned to work training army soldiers. When he tried to transfer to a more suitable job, he was refused. He was also denied permission to marry his girlfriend who had relatives overseas. Tang learned too late that he had unwittingly been branded a malcontent in the eyes of his army leaders, and become an easy target to purge. Assigned to two years of “re-education through labor” as punishment, he never dreamed they would turn into fifteen endless years of pain and agony.

“The scale, number, and duration of the Chinese forced labor camps place them firmly among the greatest humanitarian atrocities of the twentieth century,” Tang says, “right along with those of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.” Chillingly, he adds, “And these abominations still continue into the twenty-first century.”

Peter Tang’s life has been a microcosm of two vastly different worlds. Experience his incredible true story, from enduring the hellish ordeal of grueling and unjust captivity to now living the best life the free world has to offer.

Escaping the nightmare is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Peter Tang was born in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province of China, where, after graduating he was assigned to work in an army unit training soldiers. Attempts to transfer to a job better suited to his professional training were not allowed and his refusal to break up with his politically undesirable girlfriend made him a target during the purge. Tang was sent to a labor camp for “re-education,” where he suffered starvation, hard labor, fear, and mental oppression for 15 years. After the death of Mao Zedong, Tang was finally freed, and succeeded in immigrating to the United States as a graduate student, able at last to build a new and happy life.

Attachment

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com