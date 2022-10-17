Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 1200 Block of 1st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, in the 1200 block of 1st Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:51 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched US currency from the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, October 17, 2022, 36-year-old Garcia Rashad, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).