Smart Speaker Market is Projected to Rreach $23,317 Million by 2025, Registering a CAGR of 23.4% Says, AMR

Smart Speaker Market

Smart speaker is a wireless speaker enabled by Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or other wireless protocols and powered by virtual assistant.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proliferation of smart home devices, increasing disposable income, rise in demand for technologically advanced products from millennials, and establishment of natural language processing are expected to propel the growth of the global smart speaker market. North America region held the largest share, contributing more than one-third of the market on the basis of region, while online segment held the largest share in 2017, garnering more than four-fifths of the market on the basis of channel distribution.

According to the report, the global smart speaker market was pegged at $4.36 billion in 2017 and is estimated to $23.32 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 23.4% from 2018 to 2025.

The proliferation of smart home devices, rising disposable income, and greater inclination toward technological products among millennials have boosted the growth of the global smart speaker market. However, privacy & security concern and localization of languages hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the establishment of natural language processing (NLP) is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global smart speaker market is divided on the basis of an intelligent virtual assistant, end user, distribution channel, price, and region. Based on an intelligent virtual assistant, the market is segmented in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, and others. The Amazon Alexa segment dominated the market in 2017, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market. However, the Siri segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the market is bifurcated into personal and commercial. The personal segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than four-fifths of the total market. However, the commercial segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 24.7% through 2025.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. The online segment held the largest share in 2017, garnering more than four-fifths of the market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.6% from 2018 to 2025.

On the basis of price, the market is divided into low, mid, and premium. The low segment held the lion’s share in 2017. However, the premium segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the North America region held the largest share, contributing more than one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 24.9% during the study period.

The global smart speaker market report provides analysis of the major market players such as Apple, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Alibaba Group, Bose Corporation, Sonos, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xiaomi, Baidu Inc., and Plantronics, Inc. (Altec Lansing/AL Infinity, LLC).

