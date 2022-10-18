Bringing a Global Perspective to Payments and Fraud in Asia-Pacific with MRC Singapore 2022

The Merchant Risk Council is a global membership organization connecting eCommerce fraud and payments professionals through educational programs, online forums, career development, conferences, and networking events. MRC Singapore 2022 is the place to learn from industry leaders, grow your professional network, and stay on the cutting-edge of industry developments in an environment designed to foster collaboration, education, and growth.

The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is hosting its first flagship conference in APAC, focused on highlighting the unique eCommerce landscape of the region.

We’re excited to provide these unique networking and educational opportunities to a large community of forward-thinking eCommerce professionals in this rapidly expanding market.” — Julie Fergerson, CEO, MRC

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is bringing together payments and fraud prevention experts from all over the world, including merchants, solution providers, issuers, and law enforcement agencies for the organization’s first ever APAC-focused conference, MRC Singapore 2022.

This three day, in-person event will leverage the extensive expertise of regional and global merchants like Nintendo, Google, AirAsia, Netflix, ShopBack, Expedia, and Microsoft to offer unique networking opportunities and informative presentations on eCommerce topics critical to the region.

“We’ve been working hard over the last year to bring our wealth of resources to eCommerce merchants and solution providers in APAC,” said Julie Fergerson, CEO of the Merchant Risk Council. “Our first Singapore conference is the result of all that work. We’re excited to provide these unique networking and educational opportunities to a large community of forward-thinking eCommerce professionals in this rapidly expanding market.”

Though this is the MRC’s first conference in Asia-Pacific, the organization is not new to the region. The last year has seen many local merchant-focused events and extensive advocacy efforts on behalf of merchants in APAC, such as working with the Reserve Bank of India to extend their recently implemented card payment regulation compliance deadline.

“We’ve developed so many important partnerships with merchants and eCommerce organizations in the region,” said Fergerson. “One benefit from those collaborative efforts is an exceptional speaker lineup for this conference. We have a wide variety of merchants, solution providers, and law enforcement agencies covering topics like fraud and risk mitigation strategies unique to this diverse region, the latest in regional compliance and payment method adoption, and so much more. Nobody should miss this opportunity to hear directly from the experts shaping the future of eCommerce in APAC and beyond.”

Registration for MRC Singapore is open now and attendance is limited. The event will take place on 30 October – 1 November at the Shangri-La hotel in Singapore.

About the MRC:

The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)6 global membership organization connecting eCommerce fraud prevention and payments professionals through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 600+ companies, including 400+ merchants, it provides education on fraud prevention, payments optimization, and risk management.

The MRC launched in 2000 and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the ongoing fight against eCommerce fraud.