Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results & Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- GRIMSBY, Ontario, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2022 on:

The afternoon of November 9, 2022

A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Dubkowski, Chief Financial Officer will be held:

Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10.00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local Toronto / International: (416) 764-8659
North American Toll Free: (888) 664-6392

Please tell the operator you are calling for the Andrew Peller Limited conference call. The confirmation number for the call is 16129755.

Following the live call a recording will be available on the Company’s web site at www.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada.  With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:
Mr. Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT
(905) 643-4131

Source: Andrew Peller Limited


Primary Logo

