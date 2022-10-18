Wilson, NC ~ Field of Honor® 2022 American Heroes Veterans Day Patriotic Flag Display
We don't know them all but we owe them all.”WILSON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November 11th – 21st, 2022
— Unknown
Whirligig Park
301 Goldsboro St. S., Wilson, NC 27893
Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at Whirligig Park during November of 2022. This stirring display of 150 flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor Veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
“American Heroes” is the perfect theme for the inaugural Field of Honor® display hosted by Wilson Rotary Club.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or making a donation.
This is an experience hard to describe, but never to be forgotten. We invite all to visit the Wilson Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for programs of the Wilson Rotary Club.
The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!
Learn more about the Wilson Rotary Club
Benefiting Charities:
Wilson Rotary Club
Hosted By:
Wilson Rotary Club
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Nick Bowen
Program Chair: Nick Bowen
A Program of the Colonial Flag Foundation
Nick Bowen
Wilson Rotary Club
+1 704-791-5391
