Fragrance Creators Association Amplifies Ongoing Collaboration and Shared Commitment With the FDA to Advance State-of-the-Art Science

Director of the FDA Office of Cosmetics and Colors Speaks to the Association's Board

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Director of the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Office of Cosmetics and Colors Linda Katz, MD, MPH, told members of the Fragrance Creators Association Board of Directors that industry partnerships are key to cosmetic safety.

"The Office of Cosmetics and Colors works to protect public health by overseeing the cosmetics program to help ensure the safety of cosmetic products being sold to consumers. We cannot accomplish this mission alone," said Dr. Katz. "I want to extend my thanks to Farah and Fragrance Creators' Board of Directors for the invitation to share my office's priorities and perspectives. I look forward to advancing our scientific and technical dialogue with the association and its diverse member companies on the safe use of fragrance in finished cosmetics products."

"Having worked at FDA I understand the importance of establishing trust, building mutual understanding, and exchanging the best available science with industry," said Fragrance Creators President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed. "We thank Dr. Katz for her strong leadership at FDA's Office of Cosmetics and Colors and look forward to supporting the Office of Cosmetics and Colors' goal of assuring the safety of our nation's cosmetics."

Leveraging the association's network of over 1,000 scientist and technical experts, and working with the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials, and allied trades such as the Personal Care Products Council and the Independent Beauty Association, Fragrance Creators continues to educate both the public and government officials about the science and safety of the fragrance value chain as well as the delight and well-being benefits fragrance products deliver every day.

