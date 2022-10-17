MDC invites landowners invited to learn about prescribed burn practices Oct. 22 in Memphis

Body

MEMPHIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop Oct. 22 at the Scotland County USDA building in Memphis. Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. This workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for habitat management.

The Oct. 22 event will run from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., and prior registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pe. There is an online learning prerequisite to this event that must be completed prior to the event, and the certificate of completion must be presented on Oct. 22.

Participants will learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn.

The Scotland County USDA office is located at 19825 US Highway 136. For any questions about this event, contact the instructor, Andrew Cowell, at Andrew.cowell@mdc.mo.gov.