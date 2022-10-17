XKL DQT400 Optical Transponder Achieves the Coveted 400G Mark, Available Now for all Markets

In response to the never-ending demand for data and the bandwidth to support it, XKL LLC, a leading provider of optical networking solutions and DWDM systems, has launched its 4-port DQT400 optical transponder for all markets. The DQT400 was first introduced with limited release in 2021. XKL will highlight the system at NANOG 86 on October 17-19, 2022, in Hollywood, CA.

The DQT400 is part of the XKL DarkStar DWDM Transponder family of products and is based on the DarkStar architecture, the ideal foundation for addressing increasing demand for speed, scalability, reliability and bandwidth.

Many data centers, enterprises and other data-centric organizations may begin reaching their 100G networks' limit as demand for streaming, cloud, video and other data-heavy applications continue to grow in usage. To address this, the DQT400 can be used for 100G services today and is soft configurable for 400G to support ever-increasing data and bandwidth demand. The XKL DQT400 being soft configurable requires no downtime or hardware modifications, if purchased with the DR4 client optics. Network managers simply swap the client optics in and use the software to migrate from 100GE to 400GE.

Drawing on the technical expertise of XKL Founder Len Bosack, the DQT400 offers an integrated system architecture. There is no access to customer data via the management network, providing a reliability and security aspect to the product. Components can be hot-swapped and feature multiple redundancies. The system is also stackable to create up to 19.2T using the DMD-A Mux/Demux system. Or, stack DQT400 with DQT10 or DQT100 systems for compatibility through the DMD-A Mux/Demux system.

"As data centers and enterprises build new operations or add capacity, XKL delivers easy-to-install, fast, flexible, scalable solutions that are designed to support both near and long-term bandwidth needs," said Bosack, founder and CEO of XKL. "The DQT400 performs exactly as needed today – supporting 100G and 400G services by soft configuring the interfaces when the time comes. We also back our products with top-of-the-line service and support, with no license fees, ever."

For more information on XKL optical networking products, visit www.xkl.com.

About XKL LLC

XKL designs, engineers and manufactures their innovative family of optical networking solutions from their head offices in Redmond, Washington. XKL DWDM optical networking solutions are intuitive, reducing the complexity and allowing for rapid deployment of scalable optical network solutions. Working with the XKL engineering team, clients have designed and implemented low-latency, high bandwidth, flexible and resilient network solutions for government, educational, enterprise and carrier networks worldwide. For more information, visit www.xkl.com or be sure to follow XKL on Twitter and LinkedIn.

