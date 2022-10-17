CSDE Regional School Choice Office Hosting Fall Fun Fair at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on October 22 to Prepare for the 2023-24 School Year Application CSDE Regional School Choice Office Hosting Fall Fun Fair at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on October 22 to Prepare fo…

Press Releases

10/17/2022

CSDE Regional School Choice Office Hosting Fall Fun Fair at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on October 22 to Prepare for the 2023-24 School Year Application

(Hartford, CT) - The Connecticut State Department of Education’s (CSDE) Regional School Choice Office (RSCO) invites families in the Greater Hartford Region to join them at this free, fun-filled event to discover amazing public school choice opportunities, meet with school representatives, and enjoy free food and activities.

Dunkin’ Donuts Park (home of the Hartford Yard Goats)

1214 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103

Saturday, October 22, 2022

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Free parking is available at the Main Street Parking Lot across from the stadium and in the LAZ Parking Lot on Market Street.

Free shuttle buses will be running to and from locations throughout Greater Hartford.

“We are thrilled to once again invite families to a free, in-person event to showcase the amazing school choice opportunities available to Connecticut families,” CSDE Regional School Choice Director Robin Cecere said. “The application for the 2023-24 school year will be available on December 5, and what better way to explore the options than through a fun fair at Dunkin’ Donuts Park! Families will have a fun-filled day while gathering the information they need to find the right educational fit for their families. Families just need to show up, learn, and have fun!”

Families that sign up before the day of the event will receive a bracelet at the entrance for their kids to run the bases! When you arrive, check in with the RSCO registration table for more information.

Families can come and enjoy a fall celebration with free food and activities, including carnival games, running the bases, a Teenager Fun Zone, Chompers the Yard Goats mascot, and so much more! While enjoying the activities, families will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from RSCO’s magnet schools, Open Choice programs, and technical high schools and find out information about school themes, academic classes and programming, sports, clubs, and much more.

Families with prospective students can get ahead on planning for their application for the 2023-24 school year and discover new and interesting school options that focus on their child’s unique interests.

Representatives will also be available on site to provide information about transportation and the application process.

For more information about the RSCO Fall Fun Fair, visit the RSCO Virtual Fairs website. The RSCO office staff is available to support families and answer their questions at rsco.sde@ct.gov or at 860-713-6990.

For Immediate Release: October 17, 2022

