BlueTriton Brands Names Kheri Holland Tillman as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran CPG Marketer Joins BlueTriton Brands to Lead Marketing Strategy as Producer of Leading Water Brands Advances Growth & Innovation Agenda

BlueTriton Brands ("BlueTriton"), the producer of an unrivaled portfolio of regional spring water and national purified water brands, announced that Kheri Holland Tillman, a veteran CPG sales and marketing executive, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.

With more than 20 years of consumer and customer marketing experience and a proven track record of achievement in retail, ecommerce, technology, food and beer, Tillman has driven national and global integrated business strategies for an array of prominent brands such as Jell-O®, electronics maker JBL® and Dos Equis®.

"As we continue to unlock the power of our core business with increased brand building investments and expand organically through innovation and strategic additions to our platform, Kheri's broad skill set, creative approach and leadership abilities will make her an invaluable asset to our marketing efforts and further augment the strength of our senior management team," said Paul Norman, President of Retail, BlueTriton Brands.

"In addition to a home of great brands, our goal is to further position BlueTriton as a destination for great talent who have the passion and expertise to meet the challenge of our exciting growth strategy," he added. "Kheri more than fits the bill and we are delighted to welcome her aboard at this important time."

Prior to joining BlueTriton Brands, Tillman was Vice President of Global Development and Marketing Services at Harman International where she led a global team of marketers responsible for the creation of all global consumer communication through advertising, creative and marketing assets. She also spearheaded the development of global platforms such as the NBA and Grammys and worked with several brand ambassadors including Doja Cat and Steph Curry for the company's premium audio brands and technologies.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the consumer packaged goods industry, working on a beverage business with a portfolio of iconic brands," said Ms. Holland Tillman. "It is such an exciting time for BlueTriton and I'm looking forward to working with the company's talented team to identify creative ways to propel our brands forward."

Tillman also held the position of Vice President of Marketing at Heineken USA where she oversaw the highly popular Dos Equis "Most Interesting Man in the World" marketing campaign that resulted in year-over-year double digit growth of the brand for six straight years. Then, as Heineken's Vice President of Trade Marketing and Sales Strategy, she led the strategy and programming that elevated Heineken's in-market approach and produced winning brand performance, including the creation of retail programs with 360 activation that drove retail activity across the portfolio.

She is a graduate of Spelman College. She also obtained an MBA degree in Marketing and Managing Strategy from Northwestern University's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

About BlueTriton Brands:

BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and sustainably packaged spring water and other water brands including Poland Spring® Brand, Deer Park® Brand, Ozarka® Brand, Ice Mountain® Brand, Zephyrhills® Brand, Arrowhead® Brand, Origin™ Natural Spring Water, Saratoga® Spring Water, AC+ION™ Alkaline Water, Pure Life®, Splash Blast® Flavored Water Beverage and Splash Fizz® Fruit Flavored Sparkling Water Beverage. BlueTriton Brands also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service that has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® business.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, BlueTriton Brands and its affiliates in the United States and Canada employ approximately 6,600 associates. BlueTriton Brands manages resources for long-term sustainability, and helps to conserve more than 20,000 acres of watershed area. The Company has 28 production facilities across the United States, 16 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") certified across 15 sites, with eight of the certified facilities being AWS Platinum, the highest-level certification.

For more information visit, visit www.BlueTriton.com

