MONKEYHANDS Is A Brand-New Startup With The Ultimate Product For Getting A Good Grip During Sports

With premium grip solutions, startup MONKEYHANDS has multiple options to suit any athlete's needs. From rock climbing to weight lifting, their products can be used by anyone.

When it comes to sports like rock climbing, having a good grip is crucial for success. If hands are slipping, it won’t be possible to climb. Even weightlifting requires a good grip. Sweaty or slippery palms can cause an athlete to drop the weights they’re using and make it incredibly difficult to complete their workout.

MONKEYHANDS is a new startup that sells top-of-the-line grip solutions. With multiple types to suit any needs, they have already sold out of several products.

How MONKEYHANDS came about

In 2012 chemical engineering student Vicente decided to combine his education with his passion for rock climbing. Utilizing his chemical engineering knowledge, he developed a new and innovative chalk formula. His goal was solely to make climbing easier and safer for himself and his fellow rock climbers.

It didn’t take long for his formula to begin gaining traction in the climbing community. Soon, his friends in other sports began to ask if he could develop something similar for them but tailored to their specific athletic needs.

Vicente began developing a variety of grip solutions, and MONKEYHANDS was born. The brand’s popularity has skyrocketed worldwide, but they stick to the same principles they were founded on. Vicente is committed to providing only the best products, and as such, MONKEYHANDS built their own factory so they could personally oversee the production of every item.

MONKEYHANDS’ product selection

The founders of MONKEYHANDS know how important it is to have a product tailored to specific sports and athletic needs. This is why they offer a wide range of product styles and options.

Their gel grip line consists of four different formulas. They have varying strengths as well as an option for a sensitive skin grip aid. These gels are available on their own or as a set to try them all and see which one best suits the needs it’s being purchased for.

The MONKEYHANDS chalk line has multiple products and size options with different consistencies and even liquid chalk. Traditionally used for many sports, chalk is a well-known grip solution, and MONKEYHANDS has taken it to the next level.

With multiple skin care and repair products as well as apparel, MONKEYHANDS has something for everyone, no matter what their sport of choice is.

Conclusion

MONKEYHANDS went from a product developed for the use of one climbing enthusiast to a worldwide brand that aids athletes in numerous sports. They provide a range of options to suit any needs with gel, chalk, and liquid chalk formulas. Athletes are guaranteed to find the perfect product among the many that MONKEYHANDS offers. The brand was founded on providing the highest quality grip solutions possible, and they continue to exceed that goal to this day.

Media Contact

MONKEYHANDS

Aimee Velez

Mexico