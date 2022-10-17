Microbiome Therapeutics Global Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2026 at a 26.4% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbiome Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbiome therapeutics market is expected to grow from $0.29 billion in 2021 to $0.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.7%. The microbiome therapeutics market is expected to grow to $1 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%.

The rising prevalence of obesity is expected to propel the growth of the microbiome therapeutics market. Sedentary lifestyles, busy work lives, and unhealthy food choices are gradually becoming the leading causes of obesity globally. Growing urbanization and busy lifestyles are leading to an increasing preference for packaged and processed food and physical inactivity. Microbiome therapeutics help prevents and treats diabetes by regulating sugar levels.

For instance, in 2022, according to UK Parliament, a survey found that men are more likely than women to be overweight or obese (68.2% of men, 60.4% of women). People aged 45-74 are most likely to be overweight or obese. Therefore, the rising prevalence of obesity is driving the growth of microbiome therapeutics.

Increased research and development are a key trend gaining popularity in the microbiome therapeutics market. Companies operating in the microbiome therapeutics market are focused on developing new innovations to increase their market share. For instance, in March 2022, Microbiotica, a UK-based company raised $67 million in a Series B round to push two microbiome-based lead assets through phase 1b trials, slated to start this year.

In April 2022, Xbiome Inc, a China-based artificial intelligence microbiome therapeutics startup acquired a clinical-stage M201 program from Assembly Biosciences, Inc for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition reflects Xbiome's commitment as one of the leaders in the rising field of microbiome therapeutics. Assembly Biosciences Inc is a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Probiotics; Prebiotics; Symbiotics; Other Products

2) By Application: Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Diabetes; Multiple Sclerosis; Rheumatoid Arthritis; Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Drug stores; Retail Pharmacies; E-commerce stores

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Microbiome Therapeutics Market Characteristics

3. Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size And Growth

4. Microbiome Therapeutics Market Segmentation

5. Microbiome Therapeutics Market Regional And Country Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Microbiome Therapeutics Market

7. China Microbiome Therapeutics Market

8. India Microbiome Therapeutics Market

9. Japan Microbiome Therapeutics Market

10. Australia Microbiome Therapeutics Market

11. Indonesia Microbiome Therapeutics Market

12. South Korea Microbiome Therapeutics Market

13. Western Europe Microbiome Therapeutics Market

14. UK Microbiome Therapeutics Market

15. Germany Microbiome Therapeutics Market



16. France Microbiome Therapeutics Market

17. Eastern Europe Microbiome Therapeutics Market

18. Russia Microbiome Therapeutics Market

19. North America Microbiome Therapeutics Market

20. USA Microbiome Therapeutics Market

21. South America Microbiome Therapeutics Market

22. Brazil Microbiome Therapeutics Market

23. Middle East Microbiome Therapeutics Market

24. Africa Microbiome Therapeutics Market

25. Microbiome Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Microbiome Therapeutics Market

27. Microbiome Therapeutics Market Trends And Strategies

28. Microbiome Therapeutics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

29. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Seres Therapeutics

Enterome Bioscience

Rebiotix

MicroBiome Therapeutics

Ritter Pharmaceuticals

