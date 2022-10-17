Ballistic Protection Will be $19,378.54 Million Market by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the global ballistic protection market was worth around $12,478.08 million, which is predicted to hit $19,378.54 million by 2030, advancing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.01% between 2021 and 2030.

This is because of the extensive usage of ballistic protection materials in the military, due to the surging count of conflicts between nations, increasing extremist and terrorist activities, and growing defense investments by emerging economies.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/ballistic-protection-materials-market/report-sample

Important Points in Ballistic Protection Market Report

Based on technology, the soft armor category accounts for the bigger share. This is owing to the capacity of composite and light materials to conform to the safety standards of militaries.

The marine category holds an over 48% share in the market. Businesses are investing heavily in R&D to develop new materials that can lighten armor and enhance soldiers' fighting capability, mobility, and agility.

Moreover, the airborne category will grow the fastest in the coming years. This will result from the increasing military investment by numerous countries and the growing demand for military aircraft.

Personal protective materials hold the biggest share in the industry, as these products, including body armor, gloves, and helmets, are made to protect the body from bullets.

During the forecast period, the homeland security category will witness the fastest advance, at a rate of more than 7%. For every nation, homeland security is critical in enhancing the security of borders and conducting immigration enforcement and customs scanning.

Demand for Lightweight Armor Is Growing in North America

North America generates the highest revenue for companies that provide such materials. This is due to the technical innovation, surging R&D spending, growing requirement for lightweight armor, and the existence of big players.

The need for ballistic protection in Canada and the U.S. is growing due to the increasing security risks and the fact that political leaders, celebrities, and other well-known people prefer private security services.

Browse detailed report on Ballistic Protection Market Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

The APAC region is predicted to advance at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2030. This is because of the increase in the defense spending by Japan, India, China, Australia, and South Korea, as well as the expansion of the regional economy.

In addition, China is updating every component of its maritime law enforcement and military systems. The need for marine safety systems has grown due to China's extensive preparations for a potential conflict with Taiwan and problems in the South and East China Seas.

Ballistic Protection Market Report Coverage

By Platform

Land

Combat Armored Vehicles



Combat Support Vehicles



Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles



Soldiers & Security Personnel



Base Stations

Airborne

Fixed-Wing Aircraft



Helicopters



Unmanned Aerial Vehicles



Base Stations

Marine

Destroyers



Frigates



Corvettes



Offshore Support Vessels



Aircraft Carriers



Submarines



Unmanned Surface Vehicles

By Application

Military

Homeland Security

Paramilitary Forces



Police Forces



Special Forces

By Technology

Hard Armor

Soft Armor

By Material

Metals & Alloys

High-density steel



Aluminum



Titanium

Ceramics

Aluminum Oxide



Silicon Carbide

Composites

Aramid Composites



Carbon Composites



Hybrid Composites



3D Composites

Bulletproof Glass

Fabric

Organic Cotton



Synthetic Nylon & Polyester

By Product

Personal Protective Equipment

Body Armor Clothing



Ballistic Helmets



Vests



Ballistic Boots



Ballistic Gloves

Ballistic Containers & Portable Shelters

Ballistic Blocks

Ballistic Barrier Systems

Hull & Body

Weapon Stations & Optronics

Fuel Drop Tanks & Ammunition Storage

Cockpit Ballistic Protection

Pilot Seat Protection

Ballistic Floors

Ballistic Windows

Ballistic Doors

Engine Protection

By Threat Level

Level II & Level IIA

Level III & Level IIIA

Level IV & Above

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market Analysis Report by Deposition Method, Application – Industry Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Metallurgy Equipment Market Analysis by Type, Equipment, Application – Global Industry Size and Growth Forecast to 2030

Immersion Cooling Market Analysis Report by Product, Application, Liquid Type – Industry Size and Growth Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence