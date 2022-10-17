Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center Is Now Offering A New Groundbreaking Snoring Treatment

Located in Florence, SC, Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center is now providing NightLase by Fotona. This revolutionary treatment improves sleep quality and reduces snoring.

Snoring can be incredibly disruptive to sleep for both the person snoring and those around them. The sound can keep people awake or even wake up the person snoring, and it lessens sleep quality. Some treatments or solutions exist for it, but many are temporary, such as nose strips during sleep.

Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center has begun offering a groundbreaking new snoring treatment that improves sleep quality and reduces snoring. It can reduce the effects of snoring on sleep and decrease the sound to make sure everyone is getting a better night’s sleep. This treatment is NightLase by Fotona and is a non-invasive option with a high success rate.

Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center is a leader in cosmetic laser and medical skin care treatments. They’re located in Florence, SC, and are happy to provide complementary consultations with new patients to determine what they would like to have done.

With everything from massage therapy to filler options, Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center has solutions for everyone, no matter what their needs are.

NightLase is a brand-new treatment that gives impressive results through a non-invasive procedure. This procedure works by using laser therapy on the oral mucosa tissue. It is both gentle enough for sensitive tissue and strong enough for lasting results.

The NightLase treatment is proven to reduce snoring and improve sleep cycles and quality with a high success rate. With three total treatments provided over a two-month time period, the procedure is shown to have results for up to a year. The treatment can be repeated whenever needed to continue to sleep with less snoring.

Whether the person snoring or someone trying to sleep in the same room as them, snoring can be very disruptive to rest. Most treatments require the use of a device, such as a nasal strip, to be worn nightly in order to stop snoring. NightLase by Fotonal, provided at Genesis Cosmetic Laser Center, is a long-lasting solution that requires no devices and no additional steps outside of the treatment itself.

