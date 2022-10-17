Exploring the Psychology of Cultural Meaning in Branding with C.W Park

For businesses, effective branding has never been more crucial. Today, competition for consumers is fierce in industries across the board. Achieving an edge is, therefore, vital for the success of businesses, brands, and their products. It's an area of particular expertise for C.W Park.

Introducing C.W Park

C.W Park is the former director of the Global Branding Center at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business. Before joining the Global Branding Center, Park served as a professor at the Katz School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.

Professor Park isn't just an authority on branding either. He's also supremely well-versed in psychology. It's something that's reflected in his role as the Journal of Consumer Psychology's editor from 2008 until 2012.

The former director of the Global Branding Center has also sat on the editorial boards of the Journal of Consumer Psychology and the Journal of Marketing. Elsewhere, and as a distinguished author, C.W Park is the name behind a recently published best-selling book titled Brand Admiration: Building a Business People Love.

Understanding branding

Branding, in the simplest terms, is how businesses and other organizations set out to distinguish themselves from their competitors. Branding may take the form of a name or slogan. These names and slogans are then commonly combined with symbols or another design, typically in the shape of a logo.

Together, these names and slogans, coupled with accompanying logos, distinguish the goods and services of one brand from those offered by another. An especially interesting aspect of branding concerns the psychology of the process.

The importance of psychology

C.W Park has extensively studied the importance of the psychology of cultural meaning in branding. The psychology of cultural meaning is often referred to simply as cultural psychology. As a field of study, cultural psychology explores how different cultures reflect and shape the behavior of individuals and larger groups of people.

Park is the co-author of a widely regarded journal piece on the topic, titled Creating Cultural Meaning in Products and Brands: A Psychological Perspective. The work first appeared in the June 2019 edition of the Journal of Consumer Psychology.

Creating Cultural Meaning in Products and Brands

Creating Cultural Meaning in Products and Brands begins with a review of extant concepts concerning the notion of purpose-driven branding. Purpose-driven branding is another area of expertise for C.W Park. The author's widely regarded journal piece also takes in brand mission, brand meaning, and core values in branding – all equally important aspects, according to Park.

In addition to exploring outright behavior, Creating Cultural Meaning in Products and Brands: A Psychological Perspective also drills down deeper into participants' subconscious and emotional processes.

Further exploration

Along with his co-authors, C.W Park, via the piece Creating Cultural Meaning in Products and Brands, further explores the many substantive perspectives tied to questions surrounding creating cultural meaning in brands and their products. The authors' commentary organizes various thoughts and views on the topic into several broadly categorized questions.

Creating Cultural Meaning in Products and Brands, the piece does so while simultaneously identifying further similarly relevant outside perspectives. According to Park, it's hoped that these perspectives and the questions they raise will help to support future research on the psychology of cultural meaning in branding.

For more, check out Creating Cultural Meaning in Products and Brands: A Psychological Perspective by C.W Park et al. on APA PsycNet, courtesy of the American Psychological Association.

