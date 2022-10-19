‘A Bar Above’ Makes A Splash By Launching Batched Cocktails Masterclass for Professional and Aspiring Mixologists
Premium mixology brand, A Bar Above, is pleased to announce its new Batched Cocktails Masterclass launching on Wednesday October 19th. This course will enable cocktail lovers at all levels of skill and experience to gain access to industry-proven secrets for crafting delicious batched cocktails that are guaranteed to be a hit at any holiday gathering.
“Everyone loves gathering over food and drinks to spend quality time with friends and family.,” says Julia Tunstall, Co-Founder of A Bar Above. “But it’s hard to get into the holiday spirit when you have to spend all evening behind the bar. Fortunately, there are techniques anyone can use to maximize quantity without sacrificing quality.”
At just $25, the course is a wallet-friendly, yet thorough, guide to everything you need to know about making large-format cocktails. The course includes easy-to-follow recipes, tips on how to pre-batch drinks without sacrificing quality, and secrets for making easy-to-mix 2-ingredient cocktails that taste like 6-ingredient ones. By making it easy to provide restaurant-caliber drinks to gatherings of all sizes, the course takes the stress out of prep and frees up precious time to spend with family and friends.
This innovative masterclass explores modern adaptations of some of the classic holiday cocktails, as well as the optimal methods of preparing them. It is both accessible and detailed, making it equally suited to enthusiasts looking to get started on their mixology journey and professionals hoping to take their skills to the next level.
“Mixology is a lifelong pursuit, so we want to ensure that our courses appeal to people of all skill levels and backgrounds,” says Chris Tunstall, longtime hospitality professional and a Bar Above Co-Founder. “At first glance, crafting cocktails can seem intimidating, so we try to break things down into simpler steps while emphasizing the fun, creative aspects of mixology.”
The course will be held online, allowing attendees to learn on their own time and at their own pace. The recipes from the courses are downloadable, and the videos can be rewatched by logging back into the course module, giving attendees the time and space to truly master course content.
Launch Date: Wednesday, October 19th
Price: $25
Founded by Chris and Julia Tunstall, a husband and wife duo, A Bar Above is a premium mixology brand dedicated to providing aspiring and established cocktail lovers with professional-grade tools and industry-proven techniques. The duo co-hosts the A Bar Above Podcast and co-created a custom line of wallet-friendly, durable, and stylish bar tools that turn any home bar into a top-of-the line mixology emporium.
The course is taught by Chris, a mixology professional with over a decade of experience in the hospitality industry. Chris has worked at top-quality bars for over 15 years and boasts an accomplished track record of providing consulting services to hundreds of bars and restaurants, designing drinks for some of the finest spirit brands, and speaking at mixology conferences, earning a name for himself as a respected authority in the industry. His dedication to craft and passion for sharing his insights with others in the cocktail community make him a uniquely engaging and effective teacher. Chris has already created two acclaimed mixology courses, Bar Basics and Mixology Certification courses, both available through A Bar Above website.
Chris’s experience working at high-volume bars and restaurants taught him the value of effective planning and preparation, invaluable skills for anyone hosting a holiday gathering of any size. The new Batched Cocktail course is the perfect gift for the established or aspiring mixologist in the family, as well as for the busy host who wants to make sure that everyone has an unforgettable holiday.
About a Bar Above:
A Bar Above is a premium barware and cocktail education company that provides industry-proven tools and techniques with bar professionals at all stages of their careers through A Bar Above's podcast, YouTube channel, blog, online courses, and shop full of high-quality bar equipment.
