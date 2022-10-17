MDE announces new members of State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council for 2022-23

NEWS RELEASE

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the new members of the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council (SAC) for 2022-23. The council includes students in grades 11-12 or first year of college to serve as members for a term of two school years.

The council includes 63 new members. They will join 52 students returning to the council from the previous school year.

All students come from different backgrounds, school size and regions in Mississippi and will be able to share their opinions and offer advice about educational opportunities and policy in Mississippi with Dr. Kim Benton, state superintendent of education, interim.

“Student voice is critical as we strive to continue academic progress in Mississippi classrooms,” Benton said. “I look forward to meeting all Student Advisory Council members and learning how we can further support them in reaching their career and academic goals.”

Each fall, the MDE opens applications for new members to the SAC. Students are required to write a compelling cover letter and provide answers to questions about their interest in the SAC, their accomplishments, educational concerns, and academic goals.

The council’s purpose is to provide a forum for Mississippi’s students to offer diverse perspectives to the State Superintendent of Education. The students will act as liaisons between MDE and public-school students from across the state. Council meetings will be held three times during the school year.

See the complete list of 2022-23 Student Advisory Council members .