Buffini & Company Leadership Team Says Shifting Market Presents Opportunity for Real Estate Agents

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CARLSBAD, Calif. Oct. 17, 2022) - Although the real estate market is rapidly changing, it does not have to “be a crisis,” but rather can be an “incredible opportunity for those who want it,” according to real estate industry expert Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company.

During a recent episode of his popular podcast, “It’s a Good Life,” Buffini interviewed three resident experts at Buffini & Company about their thoughts on the current state of the real estate market. According to Buffini, transactions are down 20% which defines a bear market. However, that does not equate to home sale prices being down 20%, Buffini states. Although prices have decreased in recent months, they are still up 15%, compared to this time last year.

Of the 20 markets seeing the sharpest drops, five were in Florida and seven were in California.

“That makes sense,” Buffini said, ”because people move to warmer climates. And now the hottest markets are the ones that are coolest.”

Amy Somerville, vice president of professional development and industry engagement at Buffini & Company, noted she is seeing companies shift away from implementing innovation and technology and instead going back to “tried-and-true fundamentals.”

“Companies that value those fundamentals – training, skill building and referrals will be the ones that succeed,” she said.

Agents need to know the basics, Somerville added, in areas like consulting sellers through price adjustments and concessions and mortgage buy-downs.

J’aime Nowak, Buffini & Company’s director of community development, added that agents must also invest in relationships.

“They need to be able to talk to clients and educate them on what they can do,” Nowak said. “They need to provide a tremendous client experience.”

Dave McGhee, the company’s vice president of coaching, stressed that training is essential for all agents, no matter their level.

“There wasn’t a lot of skillsets needed before,” McGhee said, due to the rapid-fire market.

But now, he said, new agents needed training in the essentials and experienced agents would benefit from learning new strategies as well.

