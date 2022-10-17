Trey Carmichael Launches New Podcast In Collaboration With Social Marketing Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The new podcast by Trey Carmichael features interviews with entrepreneurs, creatives, high performers, and business owners. Subscribers will find tips for business operations, marketing, sales, partnerships, human resources, leadership, and so much more.

Trey Carmichael is pleased to announce the launch of his new business podcast ‘Under the Crown’. The podcast consists of interviews with entrepreneurs, creatives, high performers, and business owners across many fields. The podcast's focus is to get into the minds of the guests to learn more about things the listener can incorporate into their journey to stay motivated. There is no official schedule for the show. Trey plans to release each episode as the interviews are completed.

Trey Carmichael said in a recent interview, "I got my start in the digital space when my friend invited me to work on his real estate business. I was able to quickly assist him in becoming a top producer in his office. Since then, I have worked with hundreds of clients across various industries and all around the world either directly or indirectly."

Additional details are available at https://treycarmichael.us/

"I specialize in consulting business owners through my 7 Pillars of Scale and managing their public relations strategies", he continued. "I assist them in breaking their business down to the foundational pillars that make everything run so that they can document, systemize, and automate their business in order to delegate those tasks to their team effectively."

Brought to you in collaboration with Social Marketing Solutions, some upcoming presentations include interviews with $5B marketer Ron Lynch, Shaun Clark, CEO of Go High Level, AJ Wilcox (who manages $150 million worth of LinkedIn ad spend), Trevor Cowley and Kale Goodman (hosts of the Real Business Owners podcast), Hala Taha (creator of Young and Profiting), John Lee Dumas (host of Entrepreneur On Fire), Dan Nicholson (Founder of Nth Degree CPAs and author of rigging the Game), Nathan Hirsch (co-founder of EcomBalance and Outsource School), and Mark Asquith the creator of captivate.fm. On the show, Trey will be bringing that network that he has worked hard to build over the last six years to his listeners.

Are you ready to get inside the minds and "under the crowns" of these experts as they share their journeys and how they carry the weight of their crowns while making sure nothing slips through the cracks?

Trey Carmichael is a young business consultant that helps business owners systemize their entities through his 7 pillars of scale. He is also the operations director of Social Marketing Solutions in Fort Collins, Colorado.

