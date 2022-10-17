Davie Delivers Icebreaker Vincent Massey to Canadian Coast Guard

/EIN News/ -- LÉVIS, Québec, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davie Shipbuilding announced today that CCGS Vincent Massey, a medium icebreaker (MIB), was delivered to the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG).



The CCGS Vincent Massey will join its two sister vessels, CCGS Captain Molly Kool and CCGS Jean Goodwill which are already providing vital icebreaking services in Canada.

The delivery of the CCGS Vincent Massey occurs in time and to the budget negotiated with the Canadian Coast Guard.

As Davie is set to enter the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the delivery of the CCGS Vincent Massey is yet another strong demonstration of Davie’s ability to deliver the ships needed by the Government of Canada while providing value to Canadian taxpayers.

About CCGS Vincent Massey

Originally built in 2000, CCGS Vincent Massey was acquired in 2018 by the CCG to be upgraded as part of the MIB class of vessels.

CCGS Vincent Massey has four medium-speed diesel engines geared to two controllable pitch propellers in nozzles with a total propulsion power of 13,440 kW (18,020 hp). She can achieve a maximum speed of 16 knots (30 km/h) in open water and break 1-metre ice at a continuous speed of 3 knots (5.6 km/h). She is 83.7 metres long overall.

A maximum of 30 cabins to accommodate officers and crew who will serve onboard when the vessel is commissioned by the CCG.

About Davie Shipbuilding

Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada’s premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada’s longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security, or fulfill acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca.

