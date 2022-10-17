Melanoma Market Is Likely to Upsurge USD 13.11 Billion with Excellent CAGR Of 11.8% by 2029, Size, Share, Trend, Demand, Challenges and Competitors Outlook

The rising demand for targeted therapy showed many advantages as it interferes with specific proteins involved in tumorigenesis focusing on specific molecular changes, which stop the growth of various types of cancers

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the melanoma market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of melanoma market tends to be around 11.8% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 5.37 billion in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 13.11 billion by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

REPORT METRICS

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Melanoma is a kind of skin cancer wherein cancerous cells develops in pigment-producing cells called melanocytes. It can also affect in eyes and very rarely in the nose or throat. Patient suffering from the melanoma generally develops unusual growth in an existing mole. Melanoma is considered the deadliest of these three types of skin cancer. Genes and UV radiations are mainly responsible for causing melanoma. In addition to cancer, various skin allergies and skin infections are also rising, which works well for the skin treatment and therapeutics industry.

The global melanoma market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of new cases observed due to climatic changes. These changes are increasing the occurrence of melanoma patients worldwide, raising the demand for proper treatment methods. Among the several treatments, the chemotherapy segment held a substantial market share in 2020. COVID-19 also had a major impact on the market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Melanoma market are

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited(India)

Sanofi S.A.( France)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Lilly (U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

GSK plc (U.K.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Exelixis, Inc. (U.S.)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Canada)

Recent Development:

In 2020, FDA approved the drug selumetinib of AstraZeneca and Merck & Co. to treat neurofibromatosis type 1, or NF1, a rare and characteristically inherited disease that causes tumors to grow inside nerve sheaths. In addition to this, Merck joined AstraZeneca in developing and commercializing Koselugo as part of a deal that included the ovarian cancer drug Lynparza.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Global Melanoma Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities for Key Players:

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure and Policies

The presence of large patient pool, having a strong presence of key players, ease of drug availability, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, favourable reimbursement policies in the healthcare system, rise in R&D, and innovation activities and higher adoption of advanced therapeutics may create opportunities for the market.

Increasing Demand for Retail Pharmacies

The rise in the number of drugs for mesothelioma delivered via retail pharmacies and the rise in the number of retail pharmacies in highly developed countries create opportunities for the market growth. In addition to this, patients choose retail pharmacies for purchasing drugs, as these are easily accessible.

Growing Regulatory Approvals

The high emphasis and, subsequently the elevated investment in developing efficient treatment options are most likely to have an encouraging impact on the market's growth. Treatment recommendations depend on many factors, and the growing number of regulatory approvals has significantly impacted market growth. For instance, in 2021, Aldesleukin, Binimetinib, Braftovi, Cobimetinib Fumarate, Cotellic, Dabrafenib Mesylate were some of the approved drugs used for the treatment by FDA. The importance of major companies on introducing innovative treatment options and drugs will support the market growth in the coming years.

Segmentation Covered: Melanoma Market

Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Route of Administration

Parenteral

End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Melanoma Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the melanoma market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific has been witnessing a positive growth for global melanoma market throughout the forecasted period due to the increase awareness about the diseases and rapidly disposable income.

North America dominates the market due to the increase prevalence of melanoma, strong research and development activity by key players, high demand of targeted therapies and advanced healthcare facilities.

Challenges Faced by Industry

Unavailability of Appropriate Treatments

To treat conditions that are rare, many a times all treatments are not available, especially in under-developed countries. Severe patients need to be treated with advanced techniques, but these are sometimes unavailable in the hospitals and clinics. Thus, it hampers the market growth.

High Cost

The huge expenditure associated with the several treatment methods such as chemotherapy, and targeted therapy which are in high demand in recent years hamper the market growth.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Melanoma Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Melanoma Market , By Treatment Type Global Melanoma Market, By Route of Administration Global Melanoma Market, By End User Global Melanoma Market, By Distribution Channel Global Melanoma Market, By Region Global Melanoma Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

