Chlor-Alkali Chemical Market Size is projected to reach USD 93 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%: Straits Research

The global chlor-alkali chemical market size was valued at USD 63 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2022–2030). The region with the largest market share is Asia-Pacific, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.
/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chlor-alkali chemicals such as chlorine, caustic soda, hydrogen, and soda ash have myriad industrial uses. Their application in water treatment, paper and pulp, manufacturing of soap and detergent is anticipated to provide impetus to the market growth.
Chlor-Alkali Chemical Market Dynamics
Emerging economies have been focussing on providing better opportunities for their citizens. This has led them to formulate policies to increase foreign investments. Countries such as India, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, and Argentina have applied a liberal and capital intensive approach to bolster the country’s economy. Increasing urban middle-class population and rising sales of consumer goods such as glass products, textiles, and soaps and detergents drive the market growth.
Increasing demand for organic and inorganic chemicals such as carbon black, potassium chlorate, and titanium dioxide across industry verticals is anticipated to boost the chlor alkali chemicals market growth. Additionally, the adoption of environmentally sustainable manufacturing practices drives market growth. However, high energy demand for the manufacturing of chlor alkali chemicals hampers the market growth. Low energy costs and decreasing prices of shale gas will result in capacity expansion in North America. Asia-Pacific will witness the highest growth owing to the increasing demand for caustic soda and chlorine.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 93 Billion by 2030
|CAGR
|4.3% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product, Production Process, Application, Region
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|ANWIL SA (PKN ORLEN SA) ,BorsodChem (Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd) ,Ciner Resources Corporation ,Covestro AG ,Dow ,Ercros SA ,Formosa Plastics Corporation ,Genesis Energy LP ,Hanwha Solutions/Chemical Corporation ,INOVYN (INEOS) ,Kemira ,Kem One ,MicroBio Ireland Limited ,NIRMA ,Nouryon ,Occidental Petroleum Corporation ,Olin Corporation ,PCC Rokita SA (PCC SE) ,Shandong Haihua Group Co. Ltd ,Spolchemie ,Tata Chemicals Limited ,Tosoh Corporation ,Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG (Westlake Chemical Corporation) ,Vynova Group
|Key Market Opportunities
|Use of Chlor-Alkali Products for Water Treatment to Spur Market Opportunities
|Key Market Drivers
|Widescale Usage of Caustic Soda to Augment Market Growth Prospect
Impact of COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has resulted in considerable disruption in the global supply chain. Chinese manufacturing facilities have drastically reduced their production owing to the lockdown imposed on Wuhan and Hubei provinces. China had a dominant share in the global chemical industry value chain. The origin of the virus will certainly result in demand for higher supply chain transparency affecting the chlor alkali market. Similarly, Japan, South Korea, and India are channelizing efforts to enhance their existing manufacturing capacities to sustain amidst the pandemic.
Key Highlights
- The Caustic Soda, Chlorine, and Soda Ash product categories make up the global chlor-alkali chemical market.
- The global chlor-alkali chemical market is divided into Membrane Cells, Diaphragm Cells, and Others based on the production process.
- Pulp & Paper, Organic Chemical, Inorganic Chemical, Soap & Detergent, Alumina, Textile, and Others make up the worldwide chlor-alkali chemical market by application.
- The region with the largest market share is Asia-Pacific, which is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.
Competitive Players in the Global Chlor-Alkali Chemical Market
- Olin Corporation, Solvay S.A.
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Tata Chemicals Limited
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- Axiall Corporation
- Hanwha Chemical Corporation
- Formosa Plastic Corporation
- Tosoh Corporation
- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Tronox Limited
- Reliance Industries Limited
- Aditya Birla Group
- DCW Ltd.
- Kanoria Chemicals
- Dow Chemicals
- Bayer Material Sciences AG
Chlor-Alkali Chemical Market: Segmentation
By Manufacturing Process
- Diaphragm cell process
- Mercury cell process
- Membrane cell process
By Product
- Chlorine
- Sodium hydroxide
- Soda ash
- Hydrogen
By Application
- Paper and pulp
- Water treatment
- Soaps and detergent
- Glass
- Textile
- Intermediate chemical
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- The Middle East and Africa
- Central and South America and the Caribbean
Recent Developments
July 2022 - Materials manufacturer Covestro broke ground on two new plants in Shanghai to meet the rising demand for polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) and elastomers. These new facilities, which represent a combined investment of a double-digit million euro amount, will be located within the Covestro Integrated Site Shanghai.
June 2022 - Pearl Polyurethane Systems, the leading polyurethane (PU) systems house in the Middle East and Africa, received climate-neutral1 MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) from Covestro. It is climate-neutral from cradle to the factory gate1 of Covestro, owing to alternative raw materials – based on plant waste – that are allocated to the products using certified mass balancing according to ISCC PLUS.
News Media
Lightweight PVC — The Most Preferred Chlorine Form Material for Electric Vehicles
Energy Demand from Various Regions Driving the Fracking Chemicals Market Growth
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
