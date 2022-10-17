Reminder--Next Round of Public Meetings Take Place This Week for State College Area Connector Study

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding the public that it will host two public meetings this week for its State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study in southern Centre County. The purpose of the State College Area Connector Study is to identify existing and projected transportation needs within the study area. The study is being done by PennDOT in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

Information on the study is regularly updated and can be found at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/SCAC.

During the public meetings, PennDOT will provide an update on the data collection efforts, traffic analyses, and the current recommended alternatives.

Meeting details are:

Wednesday, October 19 and Thursday, October 20 at the Mt Nittany Middle School, near Boalsburg. Hours each night are 5:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Set-up for the meetings will include plans displays and a PennDOT PowerPoint presentation at 6:15—including a Question and Answer session with the audience. Displayed plans can be reviewed anytime during the public meetings. Those who wish to speak or ask questions after the formal presentation will be asked to fill out speaker cards, which will be available at the meeting.

The public meeting materials and exhibits will be presented in English. If you need communication accommodations, or an interpreter, or have a disability and need assistance, special arrangements can be made to accommodate most needs. Please call PennDOT's District 2-0 Public Information Office at (814) 765-0423 for assistance. Please be aware that advance notice is requested as some accommodations may require additional time.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, (814) 765-0423

# # #





