Oklahoma Teacher of the Year embarks on statewide teacher respect and appreciation tour

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 17, 2022) – Rebecka Peterson, Oklahoma’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, has launched a statewide, 77-county teacher respect and appreciation campaign to highlight the important work of teachers who are making a positive impact in their schools and communities. Click play to view the Teachers of Oklahoma campaign video As part of her year-long “Teachers of Oklahoma” campaign – inspired by Humans of New York – Peterson will meet with and observe teachers in the classroom setting for written featurettes to be shared via social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as in a full-page ad in each teacher’s local newspaper. “My hope this year is to elevate the teaching profession in Oklahoma by sharing the good and important work that teachers all over Oklahoma are doing every day, and to offer words of encouragement for teachers, students and their communities,” Peterson said. “I am specifically looking for teachers who are highly effective but may not get a lot of recognition, for whatever reason, in other words, a true unsung hero.” People can submit teacher nominations online through Dec. 1, 2022, for consideration. “Rebecka is a tremendous ambassador and champion for the teaching profession in Oklahoma,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said. “Kudos to her for this outstanding campaign in support of teachers. I encourage all Oklahomans to seek creative ways to express how much we respect and appreciate our teachers and the valuable role they play in our classrooms and communities. Teachers need our support now more than ever.” Peterson teaches pre-calculus and AP calculus at Union High School. She has taught for 13 years – including the past 10 years at Union – and was recently named as a Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching finalist, the highest honor a K-12 mathematics or science teacher can receive in the U.S. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Oklahoma Wesleyan University and a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of South Dakota. Learn more about Teachers of Oklahoma at sde.ok.gov/teachersofok. ###