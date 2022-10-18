N.Y. Born Japanese Singer NANO, A Favorite Of Anime Fans Around The World To Perform AT TIMM Online Showcase Oct 18
N.Y. Born Japanese Singer NANO, A Favorite Of Anime Fans Around The World To Perform At Global Online Showcase Today, Oct 18th JST!MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N.Y born Japanese Singer NANO with a favorite of anime fans around the world will perform at 19th TOKYO INTERNATIONAL MUSIC MARKET (TIMM) Online Showcase Live, on Oct 18th! The 19th annual Tokyo International Music Market (TIMM) is held October 17-19 at TIMM ONLINE with attendance from international music labels, journalists, promoters, and industry professionals. This year's event will again be an online event and the showcase live stream will be free of charge to fans worldwide with performers: NANO and other up-and-coming I LUV ME , Alisa, USOTSUKI, ulma sound junction, Ekotsumi, Kazuo, Densha, TRiDENT , NANO, BPM15Q, Flesh Juicer, mona+, monje , LAYRUS LOOP
CHECK NANO’s performance HERE https://youtu.be/QkRyjNa02rk
NOTE: The stream link will only be available till 24:00 October 19.
*Performers are subject to change
Please check the TIMM website (https://www.timmjp.com/en/market/) for the latest information.
NANO has just released her new single "CATASTROPHE," the opening theme song for TV anime ‘Human Crazy University’ The anime is currently airing on Prime Video, TOKYO MX, and other channels from October 5. 2022
NANO RELEASE INFORMATION
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
CATASTROPHE
Lyrics by NANO, music composed and arranged by Shin Manahiro
LISTEN https://lnk.to/NANO-CATASTROPHE
About NANO
Born in N. Y. In 2010, NANO began sharing English covers of Japanese songs on sites such as YouTube and quickly received positive response from viewers around the world.
In March 2012, NANO made a professional debut with the release of a 1st album “nanoir” ranked in 10th in the Daily Oricon Charts on the first day of release.
In 2013, NANO held a first Live Concert “Remember Your Color” at the Shinkiba Studio Coast, which sold out 2,500 tickets within the first day. In 2015, the 3rd studio album “Rock on” was released, which reached 4th on the Oricon Daily Charts, creating a big movement in the field of J-pop. A Zepp Live Tour followed quickly after, and since then, she has been actively participating in festivals and holding concerts both in Japan and internationally. In 2020, she released her first album "I", and in the same year, she held a live stream event which was listened to not only in Japan but also in the U.S., Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, and other Asian countries, as well as France, Germany, the U.K., and other European countries, connecting people around the world through music. She has just released her latest Single CATASTROPHE, OP Theme of TV anime “Human Crazy University” October 5, 2022. NANO's original content on YouTube has over 100 million total views NANO continues to reach out beyond border.
NANO HP：https://NANONANO.me/
NANO Twitter：https://twitter.com/NANONANO_me
NANO Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/NANONANO_me/
NANO Official YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/user/officialNANOTV
ABOUT Human Crazy University
The Human Crazy University (ヒューマンバグ大学) is a Japanese manga series published by K Contents. It has been serialized online via YouTube with voiced narration and dialogue since March 2019. An anime television series adaptation by DLE premiered in October 2022.
Synopsis
Hirofumi Satake is a death row inmate who brutally murdered his fiancée, Chie. He is an undead man who continually comes back from the brink of death when cornered. After catching the interest of the Human Bug University, an institute dedicated to studying strange phenomena and the people at the center of them, he becomes the subject of their research and shares memories of his misfortunate daily life as an undead. Why did he kill his fiancée? The truth will bring to light a huge conspiracy…
Check anime on
Prime Video/TOKYO MX/BS Fuji/SUN TV/AT-X/
Twitter @humanbug_anime
Home pagehttps://humanbug-anime.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuiqFhOfclSjyGeO2ofC2dQ/featured
Nipponophone
Nippon Columbia
Check NANO's Showcase LIve Peroramance@TIMM( TOKYO INTERNATIONAL MUSIC MARKET) only available till 24:00 Oct 19 ( JST)