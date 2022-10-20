Peak Season Surcharges & Last-Minute Holiday Ordering Alternative for E-Commerce Businesses
Learn this peak season’s biggest challenges delivering to e-commerce customers and what brands can do to overcome these hurdles.BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AxleHire, a last-mile logistics company that provides e-commerce companies with expedited, urban, same- and next-day deliveries, offers a reliable and cost-effective solution for businesses that are concerned about peak season surcharges and last minute orders in the last week of Christmas.
E-commerce businesses are already noticing online sales volume creeping up as early shoppers are locking in their holiday gift purchases. Many businesses are already paying peak season surcharges on shipping with major carriers, not to mention some legacy carriers are already putting caps on shipping volumes. But, e-commerce companies do not have to pay peak season surcharges or cut off shipping times the week before Christmas.
AxleHire can easily handle surge capacity and last-minute buyers this peak shipping season without big delivery costs. Using a fleet of gig drivers and proprietary technology, AxleHire can take last-minute injections into our warehouses—up to thousands of packages—with no delays and no additional charges for delivery.
AxleHire’s standard service is next-day delivery at ground shipping rates, with same-day delivery also available at close to ground rates. This allows online e-commerce sellers to extend the holiday buying season late into the week before Christmas, the last day for guaranteed delivery at ground rates, without dramatically increasing delivery pricing.
AxleHire can typically onboard new shipping customers within a few weeks. That means there is still time to include AxleHire in your plans for this holiday season, but the clock is ticking.
About AxleHire
AxleHire is an expedited urban last-mile delivery service, providing customers with a superior same- and next- day delivery experience. AxleHire leverages purpose-built modern technology and a gig driver fleet to drive transformative outcomes that catalyze customers’ brand growth. Logistics teams can now provide a differentiated delivery experience at a competitive cost, overcoming the limitations of legacy delivery providers. AxleHire operates in 17 of the 25 major U.S. metro urban areas across the U.S., enabling high-volume shippers to consistently cater to the rising needs and expectations of their customers. For more information, please visit axlehire.com.
