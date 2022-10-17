Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., and AbbVie Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market is expected to clock US$ 2.42 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period. As the high prevalence of arthritis and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals is noted. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some prominent players operating in the rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market are

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc

Novartis AG Pfizer Inc

UCB S.A

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

AbbVie Inc

Advances in biologics are increasing the growth of the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market. In patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, biologics treatments target particular immune response components that are very helpful in easing symptoms, delaying disease onset, and enhancing physical function and other aspects of quality of life. The recently approved biologic pleiotropic cytokine interleukin 6 (IL-6) plays a crucial part in the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). It is prevalent in the synovial fluid and serum of RA patients, and its amount is correlated with the severity of the disease and the destruction of the joints. In rheumatoid arthritis (RA), IL-17A primarily acts on synoviocytes and osteoblasts to mediate the degradation of cartilage and bone. In vitro research demonstrates that IL-17A causes synoviocyte activation, migration, and invasion that encourage cartilage degeneration.

Market Drivers

The key factors driving the global rheumatoid arthritis market are the increasing aging population, high risk of genetic inheritance, and abrupt lifestyle changes. Obesity is another important risk factor for rheumatoid arthritis. A relationship between obesity and RA is projected to exacerbate the condition. Since biologics treatment can reduce inflammation, developing advanced biologics is also anticipated to drive market growth. Conversely, rising drug prices may be constrained by the global market for rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics.

Excerpts from ‘by Drug Class’

According to the drug class, the global rheumatoid arthritis market is segmented into:

Biopharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

The pharmaceuticals segment has dominated the market. The Pharmaceutical segment is further divided into analgesics and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely utilized for symptomatic therapy of rheumatic disorders of acute and chronic musculoskeletal pain. The immediate impact of these non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs is to reduce acute inflammation, lowering pain, and increase general function. In certain circumstances, studies show that lower dosages of NSAIDs help reduce inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis.

Excerpts from ‘by Route of Administration’

According to the route of administration, the global rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market is grouped into:

Parenteral

Oral Drugs

The parenteral segment has a high demand for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The growth of the segment is supported by advantages such as there is no risk of the medication being broken down by the digestive system due to the drug's rapid absorption and the onset of effect.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

According to geography, the global rheumatoid arthritis market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

North America has dominated the market. Factors influencing the growth in this region are the presence of an advanced healthcare system, high prevalence of disease, domicile of key market players in the area, and availability of favorable reimbursement policies. The European market for rheumatoid arthritis is driven by factors such as the growing presence of the geriatric population affected by the disease, the high number of novel drugs introduced in the market, and robust pipeline drugs. The Asia Pacific market for rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics is expected to grow in the projected period due to the perpetually growing patient population and increased awareness about the drugs available for rheumatoid arthritis treatment.

