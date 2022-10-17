Ferrari to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), October 17, 2022 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 will be released on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2022 Q3 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET / 10:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, November 2.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate ) for two weeks after the call.

Attachment