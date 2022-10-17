Submit Release
MDC offers free guided forest hike Nov. 1 in Gladstone

Kansas City, Mo. – Enjoy autumn scenery up close on a free guided hike led by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Maple Woods Natural Area in Gladstone. This hike is in an area with a high concentration of sugar maple, oak, and hickory trees that often hold their color late into autumn. The trailhead parking lot is at 2603 N.E. 76th St.

Kathleen Savaiano, MDC conservation educator, will lead the hike. Maple Woods is a mature maple and oak forest with an understory of pawpaw trees. The hike is on a moderately strenuous loop trail. There is some uneven terrain in portions of the trail, and somewhat steep uphill and downhill segments. But the hike is worthwhile for an escape into one of the metro area’s prettiest natural areas in autumn.

This hike is for participants ages 10 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4po.

