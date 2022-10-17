Dumpsters available for big game carcass disposal near Basin and Hyattville

Cody - This fall, hunters near Basin and Hyattville will have the opportunity to dispose of big game caresses in dumpsters free of charge. The dumpsters, located at Medicine Lodge State Archeological Site near Hyattville and the South Big Horn County Landfill north of Basin, help hunters comply with Wyoming Game and Fish Department carcass disposal regulations.

State regulations regarding transport and disposal of big game carcasses in Wyoming are in place to help limit the environmental spread of chronic wasting disease.

“In short, once all edible portions of a big game animal have been removed, the remaining carcass can be left in the field at the site of harvest. If the animal is removed from the field for processing, the carcass must be disposed of in an approved landfill or incinerator,” said Disease Biologist Eric Maichak. “These dumpsters give hunters a convenient and legal means to dispose of big game carcasses and ultimately help prevent the spread of CWD in the area.”

“Disposing of carcasses along highways or on public land is not only illegal, it creates a negative public perception of hunters,” Maichak added.

Funding from the Mule Deer Foundation and WYDEQ made this project possible. Please read and adhere to all regulations for in state and out-of-state movement of carcasses. A statewide map of approved landfills is available at wgfd.wyo.gov.

- WGFD -